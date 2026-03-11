Democrats Score Stunning Victory in District Trump Won Easily in 2024

“Tuesdays are becoming a headache for state Republicans across the country as they suffer one stunning defeat after another,” Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams said after the victory.

“Representative-elect Boudman ran a remarkable campaign focused on solutions to the problems that families in New Hampshire are facing, from the rising cost of electricity, utilities, and groceries to the health care crisis caused by Trump’s ‘Big Ugly Bill.’ This win is yet another warning sign to Republicans across the country, and a new reality is now sinking in: no Republican seat is safe,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. “From now until November, Democrats are keeping our foot on the gas and organizing and competing everywhere, including to flip the New Hampshire House and take back power across the country.”

According to The Downballot, Democrats have now flipped a district in a special election for the 10th time since President Trump returned to office. If alarms weren’t already going off for the GOP ahead of this year’s midterms, they certainly are now.