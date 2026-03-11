Troops Suffered Worse Injuries From Iran Strike Than We Initially Knew
But Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth dismissed the strike as a “squirter.”
It appears that the Defense Department downplayed the severity of the retaliatory strike that killed six U.S. service members in Kuwait.
In addition to those killed two weeks ago, more than 30 military members were hospitalized by an Iranian drone strike on a makeshift tactical operations center in Kuwait, with dozens suffering from injuries, including burns, shrapnel wounds, and brain trauma, multiple sources told CBS News.
Of the 25 service members transported to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, 20 arrived on a C-17 military transport aircraft with injuries designated as “urgent” and requiring immediate evacuation. More than 100 medical personnel were dispatched to Landstuhl to assist in the surge of patients, one of the sources told CBS.
Additionally, 12 service members were hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and one was sent to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Iran targeted the makeshift operations center in the early hours of the U.S. and Israel’s aerial bombing campaign. The U.S. military personnel stationed there reportedly received no counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar defense; didn’t get the drone defense systems they asked for; and didn’t hear the warning sirens in time.
The next day, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the deadly strike in Kuwait “a squirter,” and later complained that reporting on the troops killed was a ploy to make the president look bad.
The Defense Department did not release information about how many were hurt in the strike. U.S. Central Command initially claimed that five had been seriously wounded. “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions—and are in the process of being returned to duty,” the post on social media read.
The Pentagon has a process by which it notifies families of wounded soldiers, and seeks to prevent them from learning about injuries in press releases.
The strike in Kuwait has presented an early flashpoint for the president’s illegal war in Iran, which seems to have no end date or clear objective. New revelations about the scale of injuries and destruction should raise questions about the Pentagon’s transparency—or lack thereof.