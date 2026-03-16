Trump Blows Past Key Questions on U.S. Troops in Iran
Donald Trump called one reporter “obnoxious” for daring to ask about it.
President Donald Trump really doesn’t want to talk about sending more U.S. servicemembers to die in the Middle East, after he’d already claimed the war was won.
The Pentagon is moving 5,000 additional Marines and several warships to the Middle East, amid Iran’s continued attacks on the Strait of Hormuz that have paralyzed global trade and sent oil prices skyrocketing.
Speaking to the press on Air Force One Sunday, Trump cast aside questions about the deployment.
“Can you explain why we’re sending 5,000 Marines and sailors?” asked one reporter. “Can you explain why you’re—”
“You’re a very obnoxious person,” Trump said, before quickly moving on.
He also appeared to sidestep questions about the U.S. servicemembers who had already been killed in retaliatory attacks.
“Do you have a comment on the six servicemembers who passed?” asked another reporter.
“Who else?” Trump said, searching for another question, before quickly departing.
Trump’s refusal to speak about these servicemembers is the clearest sign that the president is unable—or unwilling—to grasp the human cost of the U.S. and Israel’s military onslaught on Iran.
Last week, Trump confusedly claimed the war was “won” but that the U.S. must stick around to “finish the job.” On Thursday, he insisted that rising gas prices are actually good, surely a winning political message. Now, it seems that Trump’s increasingly expensive and divisive war will continue.