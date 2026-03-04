Noem Hit With Brutal Fact Check Over Minnesota “Domestic Terrorism”
Kristi Noem refused to say Alex Pretti and Renee Good were not domestic terrorists, even when confronted with the ICE chief’s words.
Roughly two months after their deaths, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem still isn’t ready to publicly acknowledge that Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were not domestic terrorists.
ICE agents shot and killed the two U.S. citizens in different instances over the course of January. In the immediate aftermath of the dual homicides, Noem and other officials within the Trump administration attempted to spin the narrative of their deaths to quell public backlash. To do so, they smeared Pretti, an ICU nurse who worked with veterans, and Good, an award-winning poet and mother, as “domestic terrorists” intent on killing federal officers.
But time away from the brutal killings has not changed Noem’s tune. In a heated exchange with Representative Jamie Raskin during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday, Noem not only refused to apologize to the Americans’ families for her subordinates’ gross abuse of force, but blatantly sidestepped any attempt to revise her language.
“Madame Secretary, based on what you know today, were Renee Good and Alex Pretti domestic terrorists?” asked Raskin.
“Congressman, what happened in Minnesota in those two incidents was an absolute tragedy,” Noem said.
“Were they domestic terrorists as you said to the country?” Raskin said.
“My condolences to their families, because I know their lives will never be the same after that happened,” Noem said.
“Is that an apology for what you said?” pressed Raskin.
“We, in those instances, offer as much information as we can—” Noem continued.
“Madame Secretary, based on what you know today, were Renee Good and Alex Pretti domestic terrorists?” Raskin repeated.
“As you know, there’s ongoing investigations that are being led by the FBI—” Noem started, before Raskin interrupted to clarify that Noem “did not wait for the investigation” when she made her initial comments.
“You proclaimed they were domestic terrorists at the time. Why did you do that?” asked Raskin.
“And you didn’t wait to attack our law enforcement officers,” Noem spat back. “Our ICE officers and our HSI officers that day risked their lives to protect that scene so the evidence could be used in the investigation. Because those violent rioters that were there—”
“So you’re proud of the fact that you called them domestic terrorists?” Raskin pushed. “Is that what you’re telling America?”
“HSI officers put their lives on the line to protect that scene,” Noem continued.
“Yes, they do,” Raskin agreed, reminding Noem that she “told a lie” about Pretti and Good. “Do you regret that?”
“I offer my condolences to those families,” Noem repeated blankly.
“Based on what you know today, were Renee Good and Alex Pretti domestic terrorists?” Raskin asked.
“There’s ongoing investigations,” Noem said.
“So you still don’t know? You think that’s an open question?” Raskin pressed.
“I would think you would still want there to be open investigations into this situation,” Noem said.
“Well you stated the conclusion two hours after they were killed that they were domestic terrorists. I wanted to give you an opportunity to correct the record, not just for their family but for everyone in America who believes in the truth and fairness and honesty,” Raskin continued. “You know, your acting ICE Director Todd Lyons came before Congress. He said he had no knowledge whatsoever that Alex Pretti and Renee Good were domestic terrorists. None! This is your guy, he said. He admitted that was wrong. Why won’t you do that?”
But Noem would not explain herself. She then had no apparent defense for her agency when Raskin asked her to clarify her position on existing laws that are supposed to prevent federal immigration officers from killing and abusing American citizens.