Trump Tells White Reporter Immigrants Don’t Have “Your Genetics”
Donald Trump is saying the quiet part out loud about immigration.
Donald Trump rambled about immigrants’ bad “genetics” Friday during an unfiltered white supremacist rant.
Speaking on the phone to Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, Trump complained that while some immigrants simply shouldn’t have been let into the United States, others “go bad.”
“There’s something wrong there. The genetics are not exactly your genetics, it’s one of those problems, Brian,” Trump said. “It’s a terrible thing and it happens, it happens too often.”
Critics slammed Trump’s comment as blatantly racist and speculated that the president might admire more about Adolf Hitler than just his economic and political machinations.
“Trump is an old school eugenicist nativist. He actually is fine with immigrants as long as they have the right ‘genes,’” David J. Bier, Director of Immigration for the Cato Institute, wrote on X. “This argument was the basis of the creation of the restrictive US immigration system 100 years ago.”
“He’s a white supremacist. He doesn’t hide it,” Zeteo’s Mehdi Hasan wrote on X.
This isn’t the first time Trump’s fearmongering about immigrants has crossed the line into talk of genetics.
Speaking to a conservative radio show host in October 2024, Trump claimed that former Vice President Kamala Harris had allowed murderers with “bad genes” to live in the United States. The year before, Trump channeled the language of Hitler while suggesting that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”