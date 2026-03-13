Hegseth Bars Reporter Who Revealed Aides’ Reaction to Dead Troops Quip
The Atlantic’s Nancy Youssef said she and all print photographers were blocked from a press briefing.
Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon is once again cracking down on the journalists who cover it.
The Atlantic’s Nancy Youssef disclosed Friday that she had been barred from the day’s press briefing, along with a cadre of photographers. The revelation came days after Hegseth’s aides reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction with photographs that had been taken of the secretary since the war with Iran began.
“I, along with print photographers, have been denied entry to cover today’s Pentagon briefing,” Youssef wrote on X. “All other media were allowed in.”
Photographers were also barred from the March 4 and March 10 briefings. Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson claimed the sudden ban was an attempt to use the room “effectively,” adding that journalists could instead use photographs released by the Defense Department’s own staff.
It was not clear if the ban was permanent, or specifically related to the Iran war briefings.
It’s possible that Youssef was singled out alongside the photographers because she reported on Hegseth’s aides’ reaction to his comment about dead U.S. troops at the start of the war. During a press briefing on March 4, Hegseth claimed that the press was only reporting on the deaths of American soldiers in order to “make the president look bad.”
Youssef, who was present for the briefing, later told her colleague that Hegseth’s comment “sent a stunned silence through the briefing room.” Some members of Hegseth’s staff appeared to flinch at what he was saying, she said, while others ducked their heads.
Youssef said that one person quietly but audibly remarked: “That was one of the most insulting things I have ever heard.”
Hegseth—a former Fox News anchor—has had nothing short of a contentious relationship with the press since he was tapped to run the Pentagon.
Late last year, the defense secretary crafted new rules that required credentialed Pentagon reporters to pledge that they would not report on anything from the department that had not been approved for official release. The new policy, announced in October, forced journalists to choose between reporting government-sponsored propaganda or having their press credentials revoked.
Dozens of journalists walked away from their desks at the Pentagon as a result, refusing to capitulate to Hegseth’s new standard. In turn, Pentagon officials offered those newly vacated spots to conservative outlets ideologically aligned with the Trump administration, including One America News, The Federalist, and LindellTV, a new outlet formed by Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO who practically bankrupted himself by broadcasting conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election.
The New York Times sued the department over the restrictions in December, claiming that they “violate the Constitution’s guarantees of due process, freedom of speech and freedom of the press.” In court, Times attorney Theodore Boutrous argued that the public was being “deprived of vital war-based information” in the process.