Fed Chair Jerome Powell Rings Every Alarm Bell About DOJ Investigation

“I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law. But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure,” Powell noted.

Trump has railed against Powell and his stewardship of the Fed for months, attacking the chairman whom he appointed during his first term on everything from his criticism of tariffs to his refusal to cut interest rates as quickly or as much as Trump wants. This grand jury summons is ostensibly over the high cost of renovations to the Fed’s office buildings, which Trump has exaggerated as pretext to attack Powell.

Powell warned that the DOJ’s action is a pretext to coerce the Fed to do Trump’s bidding.