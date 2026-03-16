Treasury Secretary Admits Iran Oil Tankers Doing Just Fine in War

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday that the United States is “fine” with allowing Iranian oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz—due to the surging oil prices thanks to Trump’s war.

“The Iranian ships have been getting out already, and we’ve let that happen to supply the rest of the world,” Bessent said in an interview with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan. “We think that there will be a natural opening that the Iranians are letting out, and for now we’re fine with that. We want the world to be well supplied.”