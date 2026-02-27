DHS Caught Lying About Blind Refugee Left to Die in Buffalo

“As with all documents that have been flagged by the public, the Department is currently reviewing files within that category of the production,” the agency said. “Should any document be found to have been improperly tagged in the review process and is responsive to the Act, the Department will of course publish it, consistent with the law.”

The DOJ has already published one of the FBI interviews conducted with that victim, which was also included in discovery for Maxwell’s case—but it only included allegations against Epstein, not Trump.

The woman’s allegations against the president still appeared in a 21-page slideshow included in files. “[REDACTED] stated Epstein introduced her to Trump who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit,” the FBI said in its interview summary. “In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.” This allegedly occurred in the mid-1980s when she was “approximately 13-15 years old.”