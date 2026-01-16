It Seems ICE Murdered an Immigrant in a Detention Center
Geraldo Lunas Campos’s death is set to be ruled as a homicide.
It appears that ICE choked a 55-year-old Cuban immigrant to death in a Texas detention facility.
A medical examiner told Geraldo Lunas Campos’s family that, unless a toxicology report comes back with something, he will likely rule his death a homicide, according to a recording reviewed by The Washington Post. But the Department of Homeland Security claims that Lunas Campos died taking his own life.
“Campos violently resisted the security staff and continued to attempt to take his life.... During the ensuing struggle, Campos stopped breathing and lost consciousness,” a DHS spokesperson said, using very passive language. “Medical staff was immediately called and responded. After repeated attempts to resuscitate him, EMTs declared him deceased on the scene.”
Witnesses told the Post a very different story.
Fellow detainee Santos Jesus Flores watched at least five guards struggle with Lunas Campos after he refused to enter his unit, complaining that he was without his required medications. Flores then said he watched guards choking Lunas Campos while he said, “No puedo respirar” over and over, Spanish for “I can’t breathe.” Medics tried to resuscitate him for an hour before removing his body.
“He said, ‘I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe.’ After that, we don’t hear his voice anymore and that’s it,” Flores said.
If what Flores says is true, then McLaughlin’s previous explanation—that Campos just somehow “stopped breathing and lost consciousness”—is damn near malpractice. It’s unclear whether anyone will face any kind of repercussions for killing this man, given ICE agents’ total lack of accountability. An estimated 280 people have died in ICE custody since 2004, and four have died already this year. A just society would not allow this killing to go untried. But based on these killings—from Campos to Keith Porter Jr. to Renee Good—we’re far from that ever being a reality.
“I know it’s a homicide,” said Jeanette Pagan Lopez, the mother of two of Campos’s three children. “The people that physically harmed him should be held accountable.”