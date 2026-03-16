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Elon Musk Sued Over Grok Creating Fake Porn of Teenagers

Multiple teens say the AI bot was used to remove their clothing in pictures without their consent.

The Grok logo
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A trio of Oklahoma teenagers are suing Elon Musk’s xAI, accusing the company’s artificial intelligence program of stealing images of them off the internet to create child pornography.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses a single perpetrator of compiling images and videos of at least 18 girls, and digitally altering their appearances with tools such as Grok to create nude images of underage girls.

The suit cites a police arrest that occurred in December, documenting an instance in which the individual used Grok to strip a blue bikini from a photo that a girl posted to her Instagram account in order to “depict her without any clothes.”

It is the first instance in which underage victims of such an act have taken legal action against the offender, reported The Washington Post.

The mother of one of the teens told the Post that the violating incident had “crushed” her daughter, who previously was an outgoing student-athlete.

“It definitely put her into a little bit of a shell, which we had never seen before,” the mother told the newspaper.

The proliferation of AI-generated media has conjured new legal quandaries in recent months, particularly as some of the major chatbot programs—especially Grok—have made their image-generating capabilities more accessible to the general public.

A December review by the content analysis firm Copyleaks found that Grok had—at the time—been generating “roughly one nonconsensual sexualized image per minute,” each of which was directly posted to X for public consumption. Some of the images circulated by the chatbot included sexually explicit deepfakes of children, reported The 19th.

Musk, nonetheless, vehemently defended his AI creation, writing on X in January that he was “not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok” at the time. “Literally zero,” he said.

There is little recourse available for those whose images and likeness have been stolen to fuel the nonconsensual AI recreations. The Senate passed the bipartisan DEFIANCE Act in January, in an attempt to create a pathway for civil action against those who produce, distribute, receive, or possess digitally generated porn that uses the face or likeness of an individual without their permission. That bill is still waiting for the House to take action on it, though it is unclear exactly when that could happen.

Tech experts argue that the production of deepfakes is doubling every six months, in part due to the widespread availability of AI. While much reporting has focused on the influence of deepfakes and artificially generated imagery on electoral integrity, coverage has practically glossed over the worst victims of the practice. The vast majority of deepfakes—some 90 percent—are nonconsensually generated porn of women, reported Context News in 2024.

“These young people—these children—are facing a lifetime of having these … sexualized images of what appears to be a child’s body out there on the internet,” the teens’ lawyer, Vanessa Baehr-Jones, told the Post. “It wouldn’t have been possible but for this tool that xAI released knowing full well that this material could be generated.”

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Trump Admits JD Vance Will Target Blue States in Fraud Task Force

The Trump administration is targeting Democratic states with its new task force.

Vice President JD Vance claps as President Donald Trump cheers during his inauguration.
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Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump at inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on January 20, 2025

The Trump administration is rolling out a new task force, led by Vice President JD Vance, to go after claims of benefits fraud in majority-blue states.

Vance accompanied President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday as the latter signed an executive order to create an official benefits fraud task force. Before doing so, Trump admitted that the task force would focus mostly on Democratic states.

“It seems that it’s usually in blue states. If it’s in red states, we’re going there too, but it seems that it’s heavily, heavily Democrat,” Trump said, before taking time to disparage Somali American Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

“What we’ve found since President Trump came into office is that the Democrats have set up the system to funnel hundreds of billions and ultimately trillions of dollars to migrants that are in our country, oftentimes from places like Somalia,” White House adviser Stephen Miller added.

Trump had previously assigned Vance to investigate fraud in Minnesota. A document obtained by the New York Post says the order is necessary due to “similar vulnerabilities [in] California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado, where insufficient safeguards and weak oversight increase the risk of large-scale fraud.”

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Trump, 79, Claims He Totally Predicted 9/11 Attacks

This was supposed to be a press conference about the Kennedy Center renovations.

President Donald Trump speaks while seated at a table with the presidential seal.
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President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with the Trump-Kennedy Center Board members in the East Room of the White House, March 16, 2026.

While talking on Monday about the war he started with Iran, President Trump claimed that he predicted 9/11 “a long time ago.”

“I knew about the Strait [of Hormuz], that it would be a weapon, which I predicted a long time ago, I predicted all of this stuff. You guys were very generous in that I predicted all of it,” he said, during a press conference at the Trump-Kennedy Center. “I predicted Osama bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center, I made that prediction a year before he did it. I said ‘You better get him, he’s a bad guy.’ … One year before exactly, I wrote it in a book. You can even check. About a year before the World Trade Center came down. President Clinton actually had a shot at him, and he didn’t take it.”

Trump has made this claim countless times over the years. It is false. In his 2000 book, Trump wrote, “One day we’re told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin-Laden is public enemy number one, and U.S. jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later it’s on to a new enemy and new crisis.”

Recognizing bin Laden as a “shadowy figure” is nowhere close to predicting that he would order hijackers to fly planes into the Twin Towers.

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Ex–Border Patrol Chief Set to Retire After Minneapolis Backlash

Bye, bye, Greg Bovino, and good riddance.

Greg Bovino looks down while wearing full camouflage
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Customs and Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino speaks during a news conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on January 25, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Former Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino, who presided over the Trump administration’s violent operations in Chicago and Minneapolis, will retire at the end of March, two unnamed sources told CBS News.

Bovino was reassigned back to his home office in southern California in January after his disastrous tenure in Minnesota, which set off mass protests against ICE and Border Patrol agents and led to two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, being killed by federal agents. Afterward, Bovino had the audacity to claim that Pretti planned to “massacre” federal agents.

Before that, Bovino lied in court about using excessive force and tear gas against protesters in Chicago. The Trump administration also deployed Bovino to Los Angeles, Charlotte, and New Orleans, and he wore out his welcome with the locals each time. Agents under his command in each city were seen making arbitrary stops and profiling people based on their accents and race

Now Bovino’s time in the federal government is at an end, as is his role as the Trump administration’s  scapegoat for Minneapolis. But he may not escape accountability: Local Minnesota authorities are launching an investigation into “Operation Metro Surge.” Bovino and his underlings (and possibly superiors in the Trump administration) could face charges. 

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Iran Gives Trump Middle Finger Over Restarting Peace Talks

Iranian officials are reportedly ignoring texts from Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks to reporters on Air Force One while standing next to Steve Witkoff
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Iranian officials are reportedly leaving Steve Witkoff’s messages on “read” as the hapless envoy attempts to restart negotiations he abandoned for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East.

Witkoff has sent messages to officials in Tehran, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, urging them to come to the table for peace negotiations, two Iranian officials told Drop Site News. The Trump administration has even reached out through third-party countries. But Iran hasn’t replied.

“The message here is clear: Iran has once again closed the window for any direct negotiations,” a senior Iranian official told Drop Site, saying the decision was made by the country’s top authorities.

“The authority to declare a ceasefire rests solely with the country’s Supreme Leader. It’s not something the foreign minister, or any other official or organization in Iran, would send messages about to a foreign party,” the official said.

The White House responded to the report by claiming that Drop Site was “clearly carrying water for the Iranian terrorist regime” and that the report was “pure fiction” and “should be discarded immediately.”

The repeated requests to talk indicate that the Trump administration may have underestimated Iran’s resolve, as the U.S. president insists that the war is already won. Meanwhile, Trump claimed Monday that the United States didn’t need help from anyone after his government unsuccessfully urged reluctant allies in Europe to sail for the Strait of Hormuz.

Witkoff and Jared Kushner were originally tasked with negotiating a nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Tehran. But several nuclear experts have raised questions about the disastrous duo’s technical understanding of uranium enrichment after they presented an assessment of Iran’s Research Reactor that made no sense.

Witkoff and Kushner chose not to have nuclear technical experts present during negotiations in Geneva, and the United States then chose to skip out on technical talks. It’s not so much that Witkoff and Kushner are idiots, but that their incompetence has literally been weaponized. In the end, Trump’s decision to order airstrikes against Iran hinged on Witkoff and Kushner’s analysis of Iran’s nuclear capabilities—and they told him to strike.

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White House’s New Approach to RFK Jr. Shows Trump’s Fear for Midterms

The White House is trying to pull back on messaging regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s unpopular anti-vaccine policy decisions.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. points to the side while speaking at a podium
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The White House has taken the reins at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda—which has so far included stripping nationwide access to important vaccines—is apparently not winning Americans over. Motivated by midterm anxieties, aides close to Donald Trump have reportedly stepped in to manage the Health Department in an attempt to sway public opinion of the president back into favorable waters, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Republicans in both chambers of Congress are concerned about losing their foothold. The GOP already has a razor-thin majority in the House, but last week, Politico noted that confident moods had turned sour for the caucus’s peers in the Senate, as well.

At issue at the ballot box: the price of food, the price of oil, the price of water, and the price of energy. Yet Republicans have failed to offer a resonant message to keep their party in power. Instead, the president has started an inexplicable war with Iran that has exacerbated the already astronomical cost of living, slashed taxes for the wealthy, and seeded chaos with the “Save America” Act, which even Trump administration officials have admitted will make it harder for married women to vote.

Enter: Kennedy.

Kennedy is running DHS with practically zero relevant experience. He has not worked in medicine, public health, or the government—rather, he is guided only by a pocketful of conspiracies that America’s foremost health experts have already thoroughly debunked, and his off-the-wall notions about health have thus far proved disastrous for the agency.

During a measles outbreak in Texas last year, Kennedy refused to endorse the tried and true measles vaccine, recommending instead that susceptible residents self-medicate with vitamins. (Since the start of 2026, 30 states have reported at least one confirmed case of measles. In 2025, that number reached 44 states.)

He has transformed DHS, replacing independent medical experts on the Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine advisory panel with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He also overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, a decision that could potentially affect vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.

In the meantime, Kennedy has nabbed headlines for crafting viral moments that include chugging milk while wearing jeans in a pool with Kid Rock, and inventing a new version of the food pyramid that flipped the triangle upside down to feature butter, steak, and cheese in leading roles.

Some people close to Kennedy and the White House told the Journal that the secretary’s popularity within his own agency has hit a record low after multiple setbacks to his MAHA agenda, though that has apparently not affected his standing with Trump.

Americans, meanwhile, have unilaterally lost confidence in the nation’s public health agencies since Kennedy took over at HHS, according to a survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, conducted last month.

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GOP Rants About TSA Shutdown Right After Voting Against Funding TSA

They are blaming their Democratic colleagues for the lack of funding.

Senator Katie Britt gestures while speaking at a podium
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Alabama Senator Katie Britt condemned Democrats for not funding the Transportation Security Administration just days after she voted against her Democratic colleagues’ attempt to fund the agency. 

“TSA officers have gone 74 days without a paycheck in FY26 because of Democrats’ two shutdowns. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Britt wrote on X Monday. “Democrats need to end their political posturing, stop using our TSA agents as political pawns, and fully fund DHS.”

But just last week, it was Britt who blocked the Democrats’ effort to fund TSA. 

The Department of Homeland Security is currently shut down, with Democrats demanding new policies to rein in federal immigration enforcement agencies. In an attempt at compromise, Washington Senator Patty Murray asked Wednesday for unanimous consent for a measure to fund TSA, FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other essential agencies under the Department of Homeland Security. But Britt objected. 

“We have political games being played by our Democratic colleagues instead of putting the people of this nation first,” Britt said at the time. “Mr. President, what we’ve just seen put forth by the senator from Washington would effectively defund our law enforcement officers that are charged with keeping Americans safe.”

But clearly, it is Britt who would like to keep TSA agents unpaid for political leverage. 

Senate Republicans have voted six separate times against Democrats’ attempts to fund essential agencies run by the Department of Homeland Security. That’s not stopping them from blaming the long airport lines on their Democratic counterparts. 

“For the third time in six months, TSA officers are working without pay because of Democrat shutdowns. American livelihoods aren’t a political game. Fund DHS now,” Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis wrote on X Monday. 

But just days prior, while debating against the measure to fund TSA officers, it appears the answer seemed less clear to her.  “We’re in a terrible conundrum here,” she said on the Senate floor. 

Read more about the Department of Homeland Security:
Kristi Noem Is Leaving Behind a Total Disaster at DHS
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Crowd Gasps as Trump Exposes GOP Congressman’s Terminal Diagnosis

The president revealed a Republican congressman’s private health information.

President Donald Trump speaks into a mic while seated behind the presidential seal.
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President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with Kennedy Center board members in the East Room of the White House, March 16.

President Trump just told the entire world that GOP Representative Neal Dunn is supposed to be “dead by June”—information that was previously private.

Trump approached the topic on Monday while complaining about the slim Republican majority in the House as Speaker Mike Johnson sat next to him on a panel regarding renovations at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center.

“He’s got a majority of two … for a period of time we had it up to four. And then we had a death. And death is very bad when you’re the speaker and you have a majority of two or three. But we had a death, and we had another death, and we had some things. But we’re looking very strong,” Trump said.

“We had one man who was very ill. He looked like he wasn’t gonna make it. I don’t know, I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do people know his name? Do you wanna mention it?” he continued, turning to Johnson, who shrugged awkwardly. “Huh? Do you wanna mention it? He’ll be proud? Go ahead, tell ’em the story.”

Johnson, visibly uncomfortable, turned his microphone on as Trump laughed. “Thank you Mr. President. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges, and it was very serious, and had had a pretty grim diagnosis,” he said. “And I mentioned it to the president, and I said Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work. And if others got this diagnosis they would be apt to go home and retire—”

“What was the diagnosis?” Trump interjected, looking expectantly as if Johnson was about to drop the punchline of an inside joke.

“It was, um—I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis,” Johnson said, trying to avoid revealing any more personal medical information about Dunn.

“He would be dead by June,” Trump declared.

“OK, that wasn’t public, but yeah, OK. It was grim, that’s what I was gonna say—”

“With a heart problem by the way. This was a heart problem.”

Johnson went on to explain that Dunn got some kind of special care from Trump’s presidential doctors at Walter Reed Hospital’s emergency surgery wing. “The man has a new lease on life, he acts like he’s 30 years younger, and he walked into the conference meeting, and we thought we’d seen a ghost.… He thanks the president for his leadership and intervention.”

“Mike called me, and he said, ‘Sir we’re up by three, but we’re gonna lose one by June.… Number one, it was bad, ’cause I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote,” Trump said. “He said, ‘Mike, I’m gonna last this out for the president and you. And however long I live—I mean it looks like June is the time—but however long I live, I’m gonna be voting for you.’”

What an incredibly bleak, shallow thing to say about a member of your own party who was apparently on the brink of death. Trump himself seemed to realize this.

“And just, you know, because I don’t wanna have a terrible story about this, I did it for him first, and for the vote second. But it was a close second, actually. But I did it for the vote second.”

This came as Trump announced Monday morning on Truth Social that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles—who was sitting right next to him during the panel—was diagnosed with breast cancer.

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Trump Announces His Notorious Chief of Staff Has Breast Cancer

Meanwhile, Trump continues to decimate funding for cancer research.

President Donald Trump speaks with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles
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President Donald Trump speaks with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles during an “Invest America” roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House, June 9, 2025.

Donald Trump announced Monday that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early stage breast cancer, and will be completing much of her treatment on site at the White House.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has cut or frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in medical research funding, including $273 million worth of cancer research grants at the National Institutes of Health. The president’s health and environmental policies also seem to encourage the spread of the disease, loosening restrictions on substances linked to cancer and discouraging vaccines preventing illnesses that could lead to cancer.

By the president’s own admission, Wiles is getting good treatment. As a White House employee, she likely has access to the best cancer doctors in the world. Meanwhile, ordinary Americans, who already have the most expensive health care in the world, are having to deal with rising premium costs, massive cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and a grim future for cancer research. If only the president cared about the people he is supposed to lead as much as his top aide.

This story has been updated.

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Start the Countdown: Trump Official Says Iran War Will End in 2 Weeks

Scott Bessent is the first administration official to put an end date on the war—only to contradict himself moments later.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gestures while speaking to reporters
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The treasury secretary has pitched his own timeline for the Iran war.

When asked by CNBC on Monday when the armed conflict would end, Scott Bessent insisted: “two weeks.”

“Two weeks,” Bessent repeated. “I know the media likes to move things along, we see these headlines—and that’s part of the Iranian strategy. It’s very unfortunate that because of a dislike for President Trump—not you, but a lot of the mainstream media—are trying to make this into some crisis that it’s not.”

It was not immediately clear what informed Bessent’s deadline, though his confidence in the long-term gains of the lethal conflict was not so steady.

“And on the other side of this, if you look at longer-dated crude [oil prices], you look at future inflation expectations, they’re both very well anchored and, you know, this will end,” Bessent continued.

He then proceeded to contradict himself: “I don’t know how many weeks it will be, but on the other side of this, the world will be safer and we will be better supplied.”

Bessent is one of the first Trump administration officials to publicly pin down a potential end date for the war (even if he appeared to retract it soon after). In private, U.S. and Middle Eastern officials reportedly believe the conflict will continue for the next six months. That could change drastically, however, considering that Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly discussing putting boots on the ground in Iran—a drastic escalation that could embroil the U.S. in the conflict for much, much longer.

Americans are just as conflicted on the war’s chronology. A Quinnipiac University poll conducted March 6–8 found that 71 percent of registered voters believe that the war will last longer than a few months, with 26 percent of voters convinced the war will last longer than a year.

On Thursday, Bessent was abruptly yanked in the middle of a sit-down interview with Sky News to visit the Situation Room at the president’s request. “The president wants you right away,” an off-camera aide commanded. Bessent was visibly flustered when he returned about two hours later, volunteering unprompted details about one of his children’s supposed interest in joining the Iran war.

Israel and the U.S. opened fire on Iran on February 28, sparking a regional conflict that has so far killed 13 U.S. soldiers and more than 20 Iranian officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The war has also claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Iranian civilians, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south. Some 3.2 million people have been displaced, as U.S.-Israeli strikes have damaged more than 42,000 civilian sites—such as homes, hospitals, and schools—across Iran, according to Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

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