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Trump Rushes to Rein in RFK Jr. on Vaccines Ahead of Midterms

The White House is trying to pull back on messaging regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s unpopular anti-vaccine policy decisions.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. points to the side while speaking at a podium
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House has taken the reins at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda—which has so far included stripping nationwide access to important vaccines—is apparently not winning Americans over. Motivated by midterm anxieties, aides close to Donald Trump have reportedly stepped in to manage the Health Department in an attempt to sway public opinion of the president back into favorable waters, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Republicans in both chambers of Congress are concerned about losing their foothold. The GOP already has a razor-thin majority in the House, but last week, Politico noted that confident moods had turned sour for the caucus’s peers in the Senate, as well.

At issue at the ballot box: the price of food, the price of oil, the price of water, and the price of energy. Yet Republicans have failed to offer a resonant message to keep their party in power. Instead, the president has started an inexplicable war with Iran that has exacerbated the already astronomical cost of living, slashed taxes for the wealthy, and seeded chaos with the “Save America” Act, which even Trump administration officials have admitted will make it harder for married women to vote.

Enter: Kennedy.

Kennedy is running DHS with practically zero relevant experience. He has not worked in medicine, public health, or the government—rather, he is guided only by a pocketful of conspiracies that America’s foremost health experts have already thoroughly debunked, and his off-the-wall notions about health have thus far proved disastrous for the agency.

During a measles outbreak in Texas last year, Kennedy refused to endorse the tried and true measles vaccine, recommending instead that susceptible residents self-medicate with vitamins. (Since the start of 2026, 30 states have reported at least one confirmed case of measles. In 2025, that number reached 44 states.)

He has transformed DHS, replacing independent medical experts on the Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine advisory panel with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He also overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, a decision that could potentially affect vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.

In the meantime, Kennedy has nabbed headlines for crafting viral moments that include chugging milk while wearing jeans in a pool with Kid Rock, and inventing a new version of the food pyramid that flipped the triangle upside down to feature butter, steak, and cheese in leading roles.

Some people close to Kennedy and the White House told the Journal that the secretary’s popularity within his own agency has hit a record low after multiple setbacks to his MAHA agenda, though that has apparently not affected his standing with Trump.

Americans, meanwhile, have unilaterally lost confidence in the nation’s public health agencies since Kennedy took over at HHS, according to a survey from the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, conducted last month.

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Republicans Are Pissed About TSA Shutdown—After Blocking TSA Funding

They are blaming their Democratic colleagues for the lack of funding.

Senator Katie Britt gestures while speaking at a podium
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Alabama Senator Katie Britt condemned Democrats for not funding the Transportation Security Administration just days after she voted against her Democratic colleagues’ attempt to fund the agency. 

“TSA officers have gone 74 days without a paycheck in FY26 because of Democrats’ two shutdowns. This is absolutely unacceptable,” Britt wrote on X Monday. “Democrats need to end their political posturing, stop using our TSA agents as political pawns, and fully fund DHS.”

But just last week, it was Britt who blocked the Democrats’ effort to fund TSA. 

The Department of Homeland Security is currently shut down, with Democrats demanding new policies to rein in federal immigration enforcement agencies. In an attempt at compromise, Washington Senator Patty Murray asked Wednesday for unanimous consent for a measure to fund TSA, FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and other essential agencies under the Department of Homeland Security. But Britt objected. 

“We have political games being played by our Democratic colleagues instead of putting the people of this nation first,” Britt said at the time. “Mr. President, what we’ve just seen put forth by the senator from Washington would effectively defund our law enforcement officers that are charged with keeping Americans safe.”

But clearly, it is Britt who would like to keep TSA agents unpaid for political leverage. 

Senate Republicans have voted six separate times against Democrats’ attempts to fund essential agencies run by the Department of Homeland Security. That’s not stopping them from blaming the long airport lines on their Democratic counterparts. 

“For the third time in six months, TSA officers are working without pay because of Democrat shutdowns. American livelihoods aren’t a political game. Fund DHS now,” Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis wrote on X Monday. 

But just days prior, while debating against the measure to fund TSA officers, it appears the answer seemed less clear to her.  “We’re in a terrible conundrum here,” she said on the Senate floor. 

Read more about the Department of Homeland Security:
Kristi Noem Is Leaving Behind a Total Disaster at DHS
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Crowd Gasps as Trump Exposes GOP Congressman’s Terminal Diagnosis

The president revealed a Republican congressman’s private health information.

President Donald Trump speaks into a mic while seated behind the presidential seal.
Annabelle GORDON/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with Kennedy Center board members in the East Room of the White House, March 16.

President Trump just told the entire world that GOP Representative Neal Dunn is supposed to be “dead by June”—information that was previously private.

Trump approached the topic on Monday while complaining about the slim Republican majority in the House as Speaker Mike Johnson sat next to him on a panel regarding renovations at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center.

“He’s got a majority of two … for a period of time we had it up to four. And then we had a death. And death is very bad when you’re the speaker and you have a majority of two or three. But we had a death, and we had another death, and we had some things. But we’re looking very strong,” Trump said.

“We had one man who was very ill. He looked like he wasn’t gonna make it. I don’t know, I won’t mention his name. Should I? Do people know his name? Do you wanna mention it?” he continued, turning to Johnson, who shrugged awkwardly. “Huh? Do you wanna mention it? He’ll be proud? Go ahead, tell ’em the story.”

Johnson, visibly uncomfortable, turned his microphone on as Trump laughed. “Thank you Mr. President. Congressman Neal Dunn of Florida had had some real health challenges, and it was very serious, and had had a pretty grim diagnosis,” he said. “And I mentioned it to the president, and I said Congressman Dunn is a real champion and a patriot because he’s still coming to work. And if others got this diagnosis they would be apt to go home and retire—”

“What was the diagnosis?” Trump interjected, looking expectantly as if Johnson was about to drop the punchline of an inside joke.

“It was, um—I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis,” Johnson said, trying to avoid revealing any more personal medical information about Dunn.

“He would be dead by June,” Trump declared.

“OK, that wasn’t public, but yeah, OK. It was grim, that’s what I was gonna say—”

“With a heart problem by the way. This was a heart problem.”

Johnson went on to explain that Dunn got some kind of special care from Trump’s presidential doctors at Walter Reed Hospital’s emergency surgery wing. “The man has a new lease on life, he acts like he’s 30 years younger, and he walked into the conference meeting, and we thought we’d seen a ghost.… He thanks the president for his leadership and intervention.”

“Mike called me, and he said, ‘Sir we’re up by three, but we’re gonna lose one by June.… Number one, it was bad, ’cause I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote,” Trump said. “He said, ‘Mike, I’m gonna last this out for the president and you. And however long I live—I mean it looks like June is the time—but however long I live, I’m gonna be voting for you.’”

What an incredibly bleak, shallow thing to say about a member of your own party who was apparently on the brink of death. Trump himself seemed to realize this.

“And just, you know, because I don’t wanna have a terrible story about this, I did it for him first, and for the vote second. But it was a close second, actually. But I did it for the vote second.”

This came as Trump announced Monday morning on Truth Social that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles—who was sitting right next to him during the panel—was diagnosed with breast cancer.

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Trump Announces His Notorious Chief of Staff Has Breast Cancer

Meanwhile, Trump continues to decimate funding for cancer research.

President Donald Trump speaks with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles during an “Invest America” roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House, June 9, 2025.

Donald Trump announced Monday that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has early stage breast cancer, and will be completing much of her treatment on site at the White House.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Her Strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has cut or frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in medical research funding, including $273 million worth of cancer research grants at the National Institutes of Health. The president’s health and environmental policies also seem to encourage the spread of the disease, loosening restrictions on substances linked to cancer and discouraging vaccines preventing illnesses that could lead to cancer.

By the president’s own admission, Wiles is getting good treatment. As a White House employee, she likely has access to the best cancer doctors in the world. Meanwhile, ordinary Americans, who already have the most expensive health care in the world, are having to deal with rising premium costs, massive cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, and a grim future for cancer research. If only the president cared about the people he is supposed to lead as much as his top aide.

This story has been updated.

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Start the Countdown: Trump Official Says Iran War Will End in 2 Weeks

Scott Bessent is the first administration official to put an end date on the war—only to contradict himself moments later.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gestures while speaking to reporters
Ludovic MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

The treasury secretary has pitched his own timeline for the Iran war.

When asked by CNBC on Monday when the armed conflict would end, Scott Bessent insisted: “two weeks.”

“Two weeks,” Bessent repeated. “I know the media likes to move things along, we see these headlines—and that’s part of the Iranian strategy. It’s very unfortunate that because of a dislike for President Trump—not you, but a lot of the mainstream media—are trying to make this into some crisis that it’s not.”

It was not immediately clear what informed Bessent’s deadline, though his confidence in the long-term gains of the lethal conflict was not so steady.

“And on the other side of this, if you look at longer-dated crude [oil prices], you look at future inflation expectations, they’re both very well anchored and, you know, this will end,” Bessent continued.

He then proceeded to contradict himself: “I don’t know how many weeks it will be, but on the other side of this, the world will be safer and we will be better supplied.”

Bessent is one of the first Trump administration officials to publicly pin down a potential end date for the war (even if he appeared to retract it soon after). In private, U.S. and Middle Eastern officials reportedly believe the conflict will continue for the next six months. That could change drastically, however, considering that Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly discussing putting boots on the ground in Iran—a drastic escalation that could embroil the U.S. in the conflict for much, much longer.

Americans are just as conflicted on the war’s chronology. A Quinnipiac University poll conducted March 6–8 found that 71 percent of registered voters believe that the war will last longer than a few months, with 26 percent of voters convinced the war will last longer than a year.

On Thursday, Bessent was abruptly yanked in the middle of a sit-down interview with Sky News to visit the Situation Room at the president’s request. “The president wants you right away,” an off-camera aide commanded. Bessent was visibly flustered when he returned about two hours later, volunteering unprompted details about one of his children’s supposed interest in joining the Iran war.

Israel and the U.S. opened fire on Iran on February 28, sparking a regional conflict that has so far killed 13 U.S. soldiers and more than 20 Iranian officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The war has also claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Iranian civilians, including dozens of children at a girls’ school in the country’s south. Some 3.2 million people have been displaced, as U.S.-Israeli strikes have damaged more than 42,000 civilian sites—such as homes, hospitals, and schools—across Iran, according to Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

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Trump Turns to Migrant Workers Amid Farm Labor Crisis

The Trump administration has finally accepted that its immigration crackdown is causing a labor crisis.

A migrant worker wears a large hat and stands alone in a farm.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
A migrant worker on a farm in Homestead, Florida, on April 25, 2025

Donald Trump’s solution to the farmworker shortage caused by his violent mass deportation campaign is to embrace migrant labor.

The New York Times reports that the Trump administration is making it cheaper to hire migrant farmworkers on temporary visas under the H-2A program. It’s a blatant admission that the White House’s promise that deporting more immigrants would help American workers with better wages and lower unemployment was a farce.

“The farm economy is in a difficult situation, and President Trump is utilizing all the tools available to ensure farmers have what they need to be successful,” said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Under the new policy, hourly rates for workers on H-2A visas have been lowered by $1–$7 depending on the state, with farmers now being allowed to calculate housing as part of the workers’ compensation. With this dramatic reduction in workers’ pay, the United Farm Workers of America, a union representing thousands of workers across the country, has filed a lawsuit claiming that American farmworkers will be pushed out while earning a lot less.

“These actions are going to displace domestic farmworkers who have been working in the fields and putting food on dinner tables for decades, and bring a work force that is even more vulnerable to abuse,” Teresa Romero, the union’s president, told the Times. She noted that exploitation and trafficking is already a problem for many migrant workers.

Anti-immigration organizations like the Center for Immigration Studies are also against the move, with Mark Krikorian, the group’s executive director, writing in November that such changes would encourage more immigration and reduce automation.

The Trump administration seems to be hoping its supporters, other than farmers struggling for labor, won’t notice this and will continue to think the White House is carrying out its deportation agenda, which is otherwise so extreme it has been compared to ethnic cleansing. Meanwhile, its own myths about deportations helping the economy are unraveling.

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Germany Tells Trump No Thanks on Invite to Join Iran War

Key U.S. allies are refusing to help President Trump with his war.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius
Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius

Germany has rejected President Trump’s request for them to join his war on Iran while the United States flounders in controlling the vital Strait of Hormuz.

“What does Trump expect a handful of European frigates to do that the powerful U.S. Navy cannot?” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday. “This is not our war, and we didn’t start it.”

“Neither the United States nor Israel consulted us before the war, and ... Washington explicitly stated at the outset ​of the war that European assistance was neither necessary nor desired,” German spokesperson Stefan Kornelius added.

Germany is the latest Western ally to rebuke Trump as he struggles to rein in surging oil prices caused by Iran’s retaliatory blockade of the strait. French President Emmanuel Macron told Trump the French Navy would only get involved after the situation calms, and U.K., Polish, and Spanish leaders have completely rebuked the president.

Germany’s reaction, along with those of various other European countries, underscores just how little support Trump’s war has with longtime U.S. allies—and understandably so. The Trump administration has spent over a year demeaning, attacking, and demanding more of European leaders. Begging them to cobble together some kind of “save the oil” coalition at the last minute seems like a Hail Mary in every sense.

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Democrats Formally Request an Investigation Into Kristi Noem’s Lies

Kristi Noem’s actions as the head of the Department of Homeland Security are coming back to bite her.

Outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pulls the corners of her mouth down while sitting in a House committee hearing.
Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Kristi Noem’s lies are finally catching up with her.

The Department of Justice on Monday received a recommendation to investigate the outgoing secretary for allegedly committing perjury while testifying under oath earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats announced on X.

The recommendation, first reported by former CBS journalist Scott MacFarlane, comes from Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, who are the ranking members on the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, respectively.

The recommendation cites at least four responses Noem provided under oath, including her answers to questions about the $220 million ad campaign that reportedly got her fired. Speaking before the committees, Noem had crumbled under scrutiny regarding the multimillion-dollar ad contract she’d awarded to an eight-day-old company.

While testifying under oath, Noem claimed that Donald Trump had signed off on the campaign. The president later claimed he “never knew anything about it.”

Noem may have misled lawmakers about the process for awarding contracts, claiming there was open bidding while she really only allowed a few companies to pitch and passing federal funds to companies with ties to her inner circle. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Peter Welch have launched an investigation into the ad campaign.

The recommendation will also urge a probe of Noem’s statements about ICE satisfying detention standards for detainees, the treatment of U.S. citizens, and violating court orders.

Speaking under oath, Noem claimed that the Department of Homeland Security does not detain American citizens. This is not true. By October, DHS had detained at least 170 American citizens, including 20 children.

Noem also claimed that DHS had complied with court orders, while federal judges across the country have found that DHS has violated dozens of orders involving immigrants challenging the legal basis for their detention.

It’s not clear that the Department of Justice, led by Pam Bondi, will pursue an investigation against Noem. “Any claim that Secretary Noem committed perjury is categorically false,” a DHS official told MacFarlane.

Committee Democrats acknowledge it might take a while to see movement. “We have low expectations that Pam Bondi’s partisan Justice Department will pursue a perjury investigation into Kristi Noem,” they wrote on X. “Unfortunately for her, the statute of limitations is five years. This case can be pursued by the next Administration.”

This story has been updated.

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Trump Raves Madly Over His Two Latest Major Court Losses

Donald Trump was furious that his tariffs and attempt to target the Federal Reserve chair had failed.

Donald Trump makes a pouty face while on Air Force One
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Despite appointing hundreds of judges, Donald Trump suddenly feels that the nation’s judiciary is out to get him.

The president blatantly attacked the third branch of government over the weekend, venting over the span of several lengthy Truth Social posts about the various judicial decisions that overruled his unconstitutional policies. Trump was apparently irate that the governmental branch had not unequivocally yielded to his personal interests.

“The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected,” Trump wrote. “They are highly politicized. Cases don’t matter, the Judge does!”

“The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS!” Trump argued in another post. “The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades.”

The ultraconservative Supreme Court ruled in February that Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff plan was beyond the power of his office, effectively dismantling the president’s foreign and economic agendas in one fell swoop. In his post, Trump name-dropped three members of the court—Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh—specifically thanking them for dissenting against the decision, in which two of Trump’s own appointees (Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch) sided in favor.

“The Democrats on the Court always ‘stick together,’ no matter how strong a case is put before them—There is rarely even a minor ‘waver,’” Trump continued. “But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and go out of their way, with bad and wrongful rulings and intentions, to prove how ‘honest,’ ‘independent,’ and ‘legitimate’ they are.”

He further referred to the Supreme Court as a “weaponized and unjust Political Organization” that has “ransacked” the country.

Trump also attacked the federal judge who dismantled the Justice Department’s case against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, claiming that Judge James Boasberg is “Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control,” and suffering from “the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

In a scathing 27-page opinion Friday, Boasberg said that the government had produced “essentially zero evidence” to substantiate its criminal case against Powell, citing Trump’s own tweets as evidence that the case to undermine Powell’s authority was politically motivated.

Trump has had some 267 judges confirmed by the Senate over the span of his two administrations, including three Supreme Court justices—more than any other president since Richard Nixon.

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Trump Threatens Treason Charges for Reporters Covering Iran War

The Trump administration is threatening media outlets that cover the war in a way he doesn’t like.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on March 15.

Donald Trump is accusing media outlets of committing treason over their Iran war coverage.

On Truth Social Sunday, Trump made a long-winded post accusing Iran of using AI to create fake videos of attacks on U.S. ships and American publications of “false reporting,” calling out The Wall Street Journal by name. In one instance, he cited a fake video of the USS Abraham Lincoln “burning uncontrollably in the ocean.”

“Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at—Iran knows better than to do that! The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!” Trump ranted. “The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they ‘win’ are those that they create through AI, and are distributed by Corrupt Media Outlets. The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and LIES.”

Trump went on to praise Federal Communications Commission chief Brendan Carr for threatening “the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations.” Carr on Saturday threatened to revoke the broadcasting licenses of local outlets that he determined to be sharing “fake” news.

The president has long attacked media outlets for even the slightest bit of critical coverage against him, but the weaponization of the FCC in his second term adds cause for concern with this post. Under Carr’s tenure, the FCC has attacked multiple TV networks, including NBC, ABC, and CBS, citing various excuses, including DEI and new interpretations of existing statutes.

Trump officials, such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, are also lashing out at the media, openly gloating as right-wing ownership gets closer to running CNN. As Trump’s war with Iran continues to go poorly, he will continue to lash out at anyone who points out the obvious. Will this come with an attempt to censor the press?

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