A top official at the General Services Administration, Ed Forst, issued a warning about Grok’s safety issues that reached the White House, with Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles eventually calling a senior xAI executive. A GSA report found the chatbot was too easily influenced by biased data or outside meddling, and a National Security Agency’s 2024 review found that Grok was a bigger security risk than Claude, raising eyebrows at the Pentagon. According to the Journal, federal agencies are using Grok less and less—except when they want it to pretend to be a bad guy for war games.

This comes at a crucial time for Grok, as the Pentagon is in a feud with Anthropic after its CEO denied them access to its Claude AI for mass surveillance and unmanned weapon technologies. But Grok’s reputation within the federal government is still on thin ice.

Musk’s chatbot has already come under fire for essentially helping users make child pornography, pushing debunked claims of white genocide in South Africa, and spewing antisemitic rhetoric. It took the Trump administration nearly a year to figure out that it might want to be careful about using a chatbot owned by the chronically online, deeply insecure alt-right billionaire.