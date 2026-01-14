ICE Agents Reportedly Asking Minnesotans Where the Asians Are
Federal immigration agents are trying to get Minnesota residents to racially profile their neighbors for deportation.
ICE agents are reportedly asking Minnesota residents to tell them where their Asian neighbors live, as Vice President JD Vance’s promise of “door to door” ICE raids is being realized. And somehow, people on the right are still mad when ICE gets compared to Nazi storm troopers.
Elizabeth Lugert-Thom, a resident of St. Paul, warned in a Facebook post last week that two federal officers had asked her to identify the Hmong and Asian households in her North End neighborhood, according to The Chicago Tribune.
Lugert-Thom said that the officers who’d knocked on her door were not displaying their badges clearly, and did not identify themselves before they began questioning her about a picture of someone they were searching for.
“They said, ‘This is for your safety. We need to find this person,’” Lugert-Thom recalled to the Tribune in a story published Monday. When she told the officers she didn’t know anything about the suspect, they pivoted. “They specifically asked me if I knew where the Hmong families lived on my street and in the neighborhood,” she said.
Lugert-Thom said she was evasive with her answers and did not direct the officers to any of her neighbors. “I was a bit shaken and a bit shocked of what I was asked to do,” she said.
She told the ICE agents she didn’t “know anything about that.” In response, she said they asked, “Well, what about the Asian families?”
Lubert-Thom said she again told the agents she didn’t know, so that they would leave.
It’s hard not to see the similarities between ICE’s door-to-door campaign in Minnesota and the actions of officers during another totalitarian dictatorship that sought to weed out members of ethnic groups their leader blamed for all the nation’s ills.
So far, at least 100 people have been detained by ICE and sent to Texas for deportation processing, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Most of them have been Somali immigrants, but others have hailed from Myanmar and Eritrea. Immigration forces have continued to arrest refugees who entered the country legally and were in the midst of legally obtaining citizenship before the Trump administration suspended all green card processing.
The number of Asian immigrants arrested by ICE surged between February and July 2025, tripling from 1,054 arrests during the same period of the Biden administration to 3,705 arrests, according to one study. The number of noncriminal detainees outnumbered those with criminal convictions by two to one.