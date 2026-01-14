ICE Agents Reportedly Asking Minnesotans Where the Asians Are

Lugert-Thom said that the officers who’d knocked on her door were not displaying their badges clearly, and did not identify themselves before they began questioning her about a picture of someone they were searching for.

“They said, ‘This is for your safety. We need to find this person,’” Lugert-Thom recalled to the Tribune in a story published Monday. When she told the officers she didn’t know anything about the suspect, they pivoted. “They specifically asked me if I knew where the Hmong families lived on my street and in the neighborhood,” she said.

Lugert-Thom said she was evasive with her answers and did not direct the officers to any of her neighbors. “I was a bit shaken and a bit shocked of what I was asked to do,” she said.