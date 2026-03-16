Oath Keepers Founder Abandons MAGA After Iran War
President Trump is losing his biggest fans with his decision to strike Iran.
The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers said Monday that he is no longer part of the MAGA movement because of President Trump’s war in Iran.
While guest-hosting for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s show, Stewart Rhodes lamented “the obvious role of the influence of Zionism in our government, of the Israeli people, intelligence services, Mossad, and others in our government.
“So that’s why I no longer call myself MAGA. I am an America-only patriot. I’m a Christian nationalist, an American Christian nationalist. I have to open my eyes to the reality in front of my face, and it’s caused a division inside of MAGA, and it’s caused a division on the political right. But so be it,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes’s 18-month sentence for seditious conspiracy on January 6, 2021, was commuted, not pardoned by Trump last year, and he plans to visit Mar-a-Lago on Friday at the invitation of the Republican Party chair of Palm Beach in the hopes of getting a pardon from the president.
“I can’t let that shut me up about calling out what I see happening in our country,” Rhodes said. “And so if I lose my pardon because of that, then so be it. That’s where my mind’s at. And I think I owe that to everybody who ever swore the oath like I did.”
It’s quite a revelation to see a January 6 insurrectionist break ranks with Trump. It goes to show that many of the president’s closest supporters believed his campaign pledge of no new wars, and aren’t willing to give Trump the benefit of the doubt over Iran. Before Trump made the decision to bomb Iran, some on the right begged him to hold off, including commentators on Fox News. Now Rhodes and others on the right are abandoning MAGA.