Trump’s Iran War Just Cost Military Shipments in Key Weapons Deal
Switzerland is cutting off weapons exports to the United States.
The Swiss government is blocking its weapons companies from selling to the United States, declaring neutrality in response to the U.S.-Israeli joint war on Iran.
“The export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict,” the government announced on Friday. “Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorized.”
There are a number of firearms and weapons manufacturing companies in Switzerland, including small firearms manufacturer SIG Sauer AG (which has a massive contract with the U.S. government), B&T AG, Rheinmetall Air Defence, and RUAG Ammotec.
This will likely only further anger President Donald Trump, who has spent the better part of a week oscillating between begging U.S. allies to help him protect the Strait of Hormuz and pretending everything is actually fine. The vast majority of countries called upon—Germany, Poland, Spain, the U.K., Japan, and now Switzerland—have left him to clean up his own mess.