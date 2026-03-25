Trump Creates Tech Advisers Council With Worst People You Know
It’s hard to imagine a worse group of people advising the president on science and technology.
Donald Trump announced his “President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology” on Wednesday, in what can only be described as a nightmare blunt rotation.
The group, chaired by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios, consists of the following individuals:
- Marc Andreessen
- Sergey Brin
- Safra Catz
- Michael Dell
- Jacob DeWitte
- Fred Ehrsam
- Larry Ellison
- David Friedberg
- Jensen Huang
- John Martinis
- Bob Mumgaard
- Lisa Su
- Mark Zuckerberg
This is a developing story.