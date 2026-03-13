Hegseth Goes Off on CNN—and Cheers Planned David Ellison Takeover

“Or more fake news from CNN: reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz. Patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” Hegseth ranted. “This is always what they do, hold the strait hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that. It’s a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”

Hegseth: "Some in the press just can't stop. Allow me to make a few suggestions. People look at the TV and they see banners, headlines -- I used to be in that business, I know everything is written intentionally. For example, a banner -- 'Mideast War Intensifies.' What should the… pic.twitter.com/mbz70e7SsY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2026

Hegseth is referring to Trump supporter and billionaire David Ellison’s successful takeover bid for CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, a move that portends a shift to the right for the news network. It’s an open admission that the Trump administration, through its wealthy allies and supporters, is trying to take over the media for more favorable coverage and avenues for propaganda.

To drive the point home, Hegseth criticized another “fake headline that I saw yesterday: War Widening.”