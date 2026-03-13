Hegseth Goes Off on CNN—and Cheers Planned David Ellison Takeover
The defense secretary made a stunning confession about the planned right-wing takeover of CNN.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took some pot shots at the media Friday during a press conference and openly salivated over the coming right-wing takeover of CNN.
Hegseth railed against what he described as biased and intentionally misleading graphics and headlines on news reports such as “Mideast War Intensifies,” arguing that such a TV banner should read ‘“Iran Increasingly Desperate’ because they are. They know it, and so do you, if it can be admitted.”
“Or more fake news from CNN: reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran war’s impact on the Strait of Hormuz. Patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” Hegseth ranted. “This is always what they do, hold the strait hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that. It’s a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”
Hegseth is referring to Trump supporter and billionaire David Ellison’s successful takeover bid for CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, a move that portends a shift to the right for the news network. It’s an open admission that the Trump administration, through its wealthy allies and supporters, is trying to take over the media for more favorable coverage and avenues for propaganda.
To drive the point home, Hegseth criticized another “fake headline that I saw yesterday: War Widening.”
“Here’s a real headline for you, for an actual patriotic press: How about ‘Iran Shrinking, Going Underground’? See, Iran’s leaders are hiding in bunkers and moving into civilian areas. The only thing that is widening is our advantage,” Hegseth said.
The term “patriotic press” alludes to a news media that serves the interests of the Trump administration and U.S. government as opposed to the truth and the public interest. Hegseth and his bosses want a pliant media serving their interests under their control, as evidenced by the fact that they’ve shut out publications that refuse to bend the knee or produce fawning coverage.