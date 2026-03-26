Least Funny Person You Know to Receive Kennedy Center Humor Prize
Bill Maher will be awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Bill Maher will be the twenty-seventh recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor despite the White House’s earlier claims that no such thing would happen.
Last week, The Atlantic reported that the openly racist, misogynist, and astonishingly unfunny comedian would receive the honor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before it shuts down in July, following Trump’s orders.
The White House wasn’t having it. After the report was published, Trump’s team called the Kennedy Center and “made clear that Maher would not receive the prize,” and the Kennedy Center confirmed that the decision had been reversed, sources told The Atlantic.
“This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt then said in a statement.
“Literally FAKE NEWS,” White House communications director Steven Cheung posted on X.
Well, despite that back and forth, Maher—who once gleefully used the n-word on live television—will in fact receive the award on June 28, the Kennedy Center announced Thursday. The ceremony will premiere exclusively on Netflix at a later date.
“Thank you to the Mark Twain people: I just had the award explained to me, and apparently it’s like an Emmy, except I win,” the 70-year-old comedian said in a statement. “I’d just like to say that it is indeed humbling to get anything named for a man who’s been thrown out of as many school libraries as Mark Twain,” he attempted to joke.
Trump and Maher have had an on-again-off-again relationship for years. Maher was openly critical of the president during his first term but then had dinner with him at the White House in 2025. He described the president as “gracious and measured” and a “possible friend,” which sent him plummeting from what little grace he had left in the comedy world.
By February however, Trump turned on Maher, calling him a “highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT” and a “total waste of time.” It’s perhaps one of the only agreeable takes the president has ever had.