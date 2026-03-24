Trump Sending Troops to the Gulf Despite Claiming He Wants a Deal

“Donald Trump and Republicans won in 2024 because of support from male voters … and male voters are abandoning Donald Trump,” Enten said. “In November of 2024, he beat Kamala Harris among them by 13 points. By 13 points. Look at where he is now on his net approval rating. Down he goes! It’s a 20-point shift away from Donald Trump. He is now seven points underwater, at this particular point, among men. I think it is very difficult for Republicans to do well in this midterm cycle. If Donald Trump is underwater with men.

“Yikes! Yikes, yikes, yikes! Men under the age of [45] on Trump. He won them in 2024 by five points. Look where he is now.… Down we go to negative 19 points. That’s nearly a 25-point switcheroo against the president of the United States when it comes to men under the age of 45,” Enten continued. “Those men that had switched their allegiances over to the Republican Party are seeing what the president is doing. They don’t like what the President is doing, and they are very much soured on the president of the United States, men under the age of 45.”

The primary catalyst for this reversal is of course the economy.