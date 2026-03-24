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Trump Sending Troops to the Gulf Despite Claiming He Wants a Deal

The 82nd Airborne Division could be deployed very soon.

A group of U.S. solidiers in fatigues and berets stand while listening to a speech from the president.
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U.S. Army troops listen as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a rally on June 10, 2025 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

If Donald Trump says he’s ready for peace with Iran, why is the Pentagon planning to deploy thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East?

The Department of Defense is plotting to deploy 3,000 members of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, two U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. The orders are expected to be signed Tuesday afternoon.

While the decision to put boots on the ground has not been made, the officials told the Journal, deploying the elite, rapid-response paratrooper division does expand the range of options Trump can take in Iran. The decision comes just days after Trump announced that the U.S had held “productive talks” with Iranian officials moving closer to a “complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East, with a five-day pause on strikes against energy infrastructure.

Iranian officials have denied that the country is in talks with the United States, and some have speculated Trump’s announcement was merely an attempt at market manipulation. At the same time, Israel launched fresh attacks on Tehran Monday despite Trump’s gesture at peace.

The 82nd Airborne Division, comprising up to 5,000 soldiers, specializes in missions that include parachute assault, reinforcing U.S. embassies, and enabling emergency evacuations. Earlier this month, the U.S. Army spontaneously canceled a training exercise for the elite division, sparking concerns that they would be deployed to the Middle East. It seems now that those concerns were well-founded.

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Trump Says He Changed His Mind After Iran Gave “Very Big Present”

The president was asked about his sudden announcement that he’s interested in a peace deal.

President Donald Trump speaks at the presidential podium in the West Wing of the White House.
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President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony for newly sworn in Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office at the White House, on March 24.

President Trump took questions after Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as homeland security secretary on Tuesday, and dropped a strange detail about the ongoing negotiations to end the war in Iran.

After a journalist asked Trump why he would bother trying to negotiate with Iran if, as the president has claimed, he doesn’t trust their leadership, Trump replied:

“Because they’re going to make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present. And the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.… That meant one thing to me—we’re dealing with the right people.”

It is simultaneously funny and depressing to hear that Iranian leaders have realized they can essentially just bribe Trump with an expensive gift. It’s a similar strategy to that recently employed by María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump in January, sparking allegations that she was trying to curry favor with the president. (Trump was thrilled by the gift but later snubbed Machado anyway.)

Reporters prodded Trump about what the present was. The president wouldn’t say exactly but hinted that it “was oil and gas related” and “related to the flow, and to the Strait [of Hormuz].” Perhaps an agreement giving Trump and his cronies exclusive access to an oil field?

Negotiations to end the war have gotten off to a rocky start. After Trump claimed on Monday that Iran and the U.S. had held “productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities,” Iranian officials came out and said the talks had never happened.

Despite the fact that U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran are very much ongoing, as is Iranian retaliation, Trump also claimed in his remarks that the “war has been won” and “the only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news.”

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Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Deported DACA Mom ASAP

The Trump administration seems to think Dreamers have no legal status.

A group of protesters hold up banners against the Trump administration's immigration policies, with one banner reading "I have a dream! Protect Dreamers and TPS!"
Joel Angel Juarez/Getty Images
People gather in protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement before marching toward the South Texas Family Residential Center on January 28, 2026 in Dilley, Texas.

The Trump administration suffered another loss in court after a federal judge ordered them to bring a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient they deported to Mexico while she was in the process of applying for lawful permanent residency.

Maria de Jesus Estrada Juarez came to the U.S. from Mexico in 1998 when she was 15 years old and received DACA protection in 2013. Last month, the Sacramento, California, resident showed up at an immigration hearing with her 22-year-old U.S. citizen daughter, only to be greeted by federal agents, detained, and deported.

But on Monday, U.S. District Judge Dena Coggins declared Juarez’s deportation unlawful and demanded that the Trump administration return her to the United States by March 30, calling it a “flagrant violation of the regulatory protections afforded to her under DACA.”

“It is difficult to argue that Petitioner’s removal constitutes anything less than an ‘extreme circumstance,’” Coggins wrote in her order. “Less than 24 hours after Petitioner’s good faith appearance to pursue lawful permanent resident status in this country — she was removed to a nation where she had not lived in over 27 years pursuant to an order purportedly entered against her when she was fifteen years old.”

The Justice Department claims that Juarez’s DACA status did not exclude her from deportation, while the Department of Homeland Security has yet to publicly comment. In the past, DHS has tried to argue that DACA status is not protection from deportation, even though the status of the program is tied up in court.

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Brutal Poll Says Men Are Abandoning Trump

The president is underwater across the board with male voters.

Trump walks on red carpet through the East Room of the White House wearing a suit and light blue tie, with chandeliers visible above and behind him.
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Donald Trump arrives for the Commander in Chief’s Trophy presentation in the East Room of the White House, on March 20.

President Trump currently has a negative approval rating with male voters as the demographic groups he leaned on for support continue to abandon him.

CNN’s Harry Enten broke down recent polling on air Tuesday.

“Donald Trump and Republicans won in 2024 because of support from male voters … and male voters are abandoning Donald Trump,” Enten said. “In November of 2024, he beat Kamala Harris among them by 13 points. By 13 points. Look at where he is now on his net approval rating. Down he goes! It’s a 20-point shift away from Donald Trump. He is now seven points underwater, at this particular point, among men. I think it is very difficult for Republicans to do well in this midterm cycle. If Donald Trump is underwater with men.

“Yikes! Yikes, yikes, yikes! Men under the age of [45] on Trump. He won them in 2024 by five points. Look where he is now.… Down we go to negative 19 points. That’s nearly a 25-point switcheroo against the president of the United States when it comes to men under the age of 45,” Enten continued. “Those men that had switched their allegiances over to the Republican Party are seeing what the president is doing. They don’t like what the President is doing, and they are very much soured on the president of the United States, men under the age of 45.”

The primary catalyst for this reversal is of course the economy.

“We’ve spoken about it over and over and over again. The cost of living. It’s inflation. In October 2024 … Trump was trusted more than Kamala Harris by 10 points on this issue. Now we’ve got a 40-point switcheroo in the other direction,” Enten said. “His net approval rating on the cost of living among men is underwater by 30 percentage points.”

This poll is absolutely brutal, and it isn’t the only one. Last month, centrist think tank Third Way found that only 38 percent of 1,462 men between the ages of 18 and 29 approve of the first year of Trump’s second term. Fifty-eight percent say Trump has “negatively impacted their finances.” Sixty-five percent are struggling to pay the bills. And 61 percent believe that the president isn’t carrying out his campaign promises.

Trump’s decisions as president—the worldwide tariffs, the war on Iran, the lack of action on housing and affordability—are negatively impacting the same issues he campaigned on, and now the people who voted for him seem to be having some regrets. The upcoming midterm elections will be a rude awakening.

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Minnesota Sues Trump Admin Over Renee Good and Alex Pretti Killings

The state is demanding access to evidence after being completely shut out of the federal investigations.

Someone holds up a photo of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Minnesota officials sued the Trump administration Tuesday, accusing it of withholding information related to the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who were shot by federal officers in Minnesota earlier this year.

The lawsuit claims federal authorities “took exclusive control of evidence,” and refused state and local authorities basic information following both killings, as well as the non-fatal shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, who was shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis.

“Instead of sharing information, federal authorities took exclusive possession of evidence that had been collected, and they denied Minnesota investigators access to key information,” the lawsuit reads. The state argues this failure to cooperate violates its “responsibility to protect against and address violence within its borders, including by prosecuting homicides, attempted homicides, and assaults.”

All three shootings were part of Operation Metro Surge, the destructive incursion of more than 3,000 armed federal immigration officers into Minnesota to arrest, detain, and and take down anyone who got in their way. The Department of Homeland Security said it arrested more than 4,000 undocumented people between December 2025 and February 2026, in what it called what as “the largest DHS operation ever.” It cost Minneapolis more than $200 million in damages.

“The Surge created widespread fear among Minnesota residents, both citizens and noncitizens. It caused hundreds of millions of dollars in economic harm. And it flooded Minnesota’s federal courts with lawsuits challenging the unlawful detentions that resulted from the operation,” the plaintiffs, which include Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, wrote.

Minnesota officials previously accused federal officers of non-cooperation after the DHS took over the investigation into Good’s killing, a decision that was defended by outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Noem is listed as a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The state urges cooperation in criminal investigations is essential not only to justice, but a functioning judicial system.

“At stake is not only Plaintiffs’ access to evidence central to these shootings but also a fundamental principle of our constitutional system: that the States retain the sovereign authority—and responsibility—to investigate crimes committed within their borders.”

This story has been updated.

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The Pentagon Is Directing Companies to Censor Iran War Information

Satellite companies are being told how to describe the images they capture.

Smoke rises from the Tehran, Iran skyline with the Elborz mountains visible in the background.
Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu/Getty Images
Smoke rises after airstrikes in Tehran, Iran, on March 13.

The Pentagon is working with private companies to control what we know about Donald Trump’s reckless military campaign in Iran.

Leaked U.S. military guidance obtained by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein Tuesday revealed instructions to dozens of commercial satellite operators about how to describe the extent of the damage in Iran.

The Pentagon warned against using language that assumed “operational conclusions,” such as “Target destroyed” or “Target eliminated.” Instead, the language should describe only “observable infrastructure damage.”

Rather than saying things like “Strike successfully destroys facility,” companies were urged to say things like “Imagery shows the structure largely collapsed with debris covering the building footprint.”

Perhaps the U.S. military was hoping to avoid more claims that Iranian assets had been “obliterated” that they would have to walk back afterward. In any case, the Pentagon appears to be exercising censorship over what Americans are allowed to know, allowing Trump to prosecute his war in Iran with impunity.

Roughly 100 companies operate reconnaissance satellites, comprising a $6 billion to $7 billion industry. Those companies have commercial clients as well as contracts with the federal government, incentivizing them to comply with any advisory guidelines from the Pentagon.

“While there’s a case to be made that they [the companies] should fight it, almost everyone makes the vast majority of their revenue from government contracts in this industry and, after Anthropic, nobody is interested in putting up a fight,” a source familiar with the guidance told Klippenstein. “I think it’s also another layer of trying to make things [about the war] seem less bad than they are.”

The Pentagon cut ties with Anthropic earlier this month, labeling the company a supply chain risk after the company insisted on guardrails for the use of its Claude AI model.

Klippenstein argued that the Pentagon’s censorship campaign may have already been a success. Planet Labs, one of the largest commercial satellite imaging companies, blocked public access to imagery of the Iran war for two weeks after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on February 28. The company claimed it had made that decision after consulting with military and intelligence experts.

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Stephen Miller Caught in Long Sigh as Trump Speaks About Iran War

It seems like Trump’s top adviser isn’t a big fan of hearing him speak.

Stephen Miller glares as he stands in front of a row of U.S. flags.
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White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller attends the Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable with President Donald Trump in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 23

Trump’s top adviser couldn’t hold back a sigh as the president scrambled to justify the war in Iran at a roundtable event in Memphis on Monday.

A stream from Memphis ABC showed Miller turn his head, puff out his cheeks, and take a deep breath as the president urged the importance of bombing Iran before it was “virtually impossible to stop them.” The White House deputy chief of staff then returned his seemingly exasperated gaze back to the president.

Trump and Miller were joined by FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the roundtable event on crime and public safety in Memphis.

The clip has gone viral on social media, and many are interpreting Miller’s sigh as an unintentional show of disagreement with Trump’s reckless war in Iran, which has already killed more than 1,500 Iranians and 13 U.S. soldiers.

Despite the slipup, in the same discussion Miller showed complete devotion to Trump’s crackdown on crime, which has included the deployment of federal troops into Memphis and five other U.S. cities—a decision that’s already cost taxpayers nearly $500 million.

“What President Trump has done on border security and public safety is a national miracle that will be studied not only for generations but for centuries to come,” Miller said. The national miracle he’s referring to has included thousands of deportations, violent ICE kidnappings, and the deaths of two U.S. citizens.

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Lauren Boebert Hit With Brutal Fact-Check on Airport Chaos

The Colorado representative doesn’t seem to understand what’s happening with the TSA shortages.

Representative Lauren Boebert in a congressional hearing
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Dumb comments from Lauren Boebert aren’t exactly rare, but her latest is a real doozy.

“You can’t make this stuff up!!” the Colorado representative wrote on X Monday. “ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes! Called it!!”

She accompanied the post with a shaky 18-second clip of herself reiterating what she’d already written, with an additional dig at Democrats for creating “three-plus hour wait times” at other airports.

Of course, Democrats have put forward a grand total of eight bills to fund the Transportation Security Administration. All have been roundly rejected by Republicans and President Donald Trump because they don’t reinstate funding for the whole of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE.

Republican Senator John Kennedy even admitted on Fox News Monday that Trump had nixed a plan that would fund TSA and not ICE.

But that wasn’t even the biggest gaffe of the tweet. That was the fact that there are currently no ICE agents working in the Minneapolis airport. Boebert was quickly hit with a community note that pointed this out.

“Apparently you can ‘make this stuff up!!’” one user wrote.

Wait times are indeed less than five minutes at the airport, speaking to the dedication of the unpaid TSA workers in Minneapolis.

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Republican Senator Says Trump to Blame for TSA Nightmare

The president said “no deals with Democrats.”

A long line of people outside of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, waiting to get in.
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Travelers wait in line to be screened at a TSA checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, on March 23.

Republican Senator John Kennedy is blaming President Trump for blocking legislation that would have paid Transportation Service Administration agents and ended the present air travel nightmare lines.

“Senator Cruz and I came up with a plan.… The Democrats have offered to open up everything but ICE,” Kennedy told Fox News on Monday, referring to the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE and TSA. “Ted and I said, ‘OK, let’s accept their offer.’ And then at the same time, we would offer a bill for reconciliation where we don’t need any Democratic votes to do whatever we wanted to do with ICE. And that way we’re out of the shutdown and DHS is back open.

“Senator Thune submitted that to President Trump, as is his right. He said no. No deals with the Democrats,” Kennedy continued. “It would’ve worked. We could’ve had TSA paid by the end of the week. But the president said no deal.”

The next day, Kennedy went back on Fox News and claimed that Trump had “reconsidered and may be on board. I don’t know for certain.”

Kennedy’s statements shatter any and all GOP arguments that Democrats are somehow at fault for this partial shutdown. He plainly admitted that this could have all been wrapped up before the weekend, but Trump himself struck it down. All the lines, the chaos, the delays, and the empty pockets are on the president.

“It turns out that if you control the House, Senate, and presidency and are the ones deciding if you reopen the government, it really is your shutdown to own!” Fox News’s liberal host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday on X.

Trump has yet to comment on where he stands now.

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Trump Declares Moon Base a Priority—as Everything Else Falls Apart

Meanwhile, social services have been cut amid war.

A big building with the NASA logo, an American flag, and Artemis written on it on the left, with a rocket visible in the background on the right.
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NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 20

Donald Trump is about to spend billions of taxpayer dollars to make Elon Musk’s fantasies a reality.

Speaking on Fox News Tuesday, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman formally announced that the agency was planning to go back to the moon. “But this time, when we go back, we’re gonna go back to stay,” he said. “We’re going to build President Trump’s moon base.”

At NASA’s “Ignition” event on Tuesday, Isaacman outlined the agency’s multistage plan to enact Trump’s lofty space policy. In an executive order signed in December, Trump demanded astronauts return to the moon by 2028 and establish a lunar outpost by 2030 in order to “enable the next steps in Mars exploration.”

“The moon base will not appear overnight,” Isaacman said. “We will invest approximately $20 billion over the next seven years and build it through dozens of missions.”

Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut, is a close ally of Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX who served a short stint at the White House in the hopes of manifesting his science fiction pipe dreams, which included colonizing Mars.

Isaacman was originally nominated to serve as NASA’s administrator last year, but his nomination was withdrawn amid internal MAGA beef that saw Musk tossed from the White House. Isaacman’s nomination was revived in November, just two weeks after interim NASA administrator Sean Duffy suggested he’d invite other companies to compete with Musk’s SpaceX for contracts to build a lunar lander.

Speaking to hundreds of representatives from commercial aerospace companies, Isaacman put out a call for proposals to supplant the NASA-run Space Launch System rocket as well as Orion, the capsule astronauts use to fly to the moon. NASA is hoping to contract at least two companies for that task, according to The New York Times.

While NASA gears up to spend billions of dollars on a program that will not improve the lives of most Americans, the Trump administration has slashed the budgets of essential federal programs and uprooted health care subsidies.

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