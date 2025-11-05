Trump Melts Down as Republicans Suffer Massive Losses Everywhere
Donald Trump posted his way through his party’s humiliating losses.
President Donald Trump’s seen the election results—and he’s pissed at Republicans.
After Zohran Mamdani was officially elected mayor of New York City Tuesday night, sounding the death knell for Republicans’ election prospects nationwide, Trump refused to take any responsibility for the GOP’s failure.
“‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump’s name may not have been on the ballot, but his presence was felt as Democrats executed stunning victories in elections in Georgia and Virginia, where the ongoing government shutdown has significantly shaken the economy.
Plagued by seemingly endless electoral disaster, Trump turned his attention to something he could actually be proud of: his television ratings.
“JUST OUT: The 60 Minutes interview of Donald J. Trump, on CBS, Sunday night, was the highest rated 60 Minutes IN YEARS!” Trump wrote. The president’s interview Sunday had been edited to exclude a lengthy rant he gave about his own apparent corruption.
It seems that Trump then decided he had marching orders for embattled Republicans, writing: “REPUBLICANS, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER! GET BACK TO PASSING LEGISLATION AND VOTER REFORM! President DJT”
“Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots. Save our Supreme Court from ‘Packing,’ No Two State addition, etc. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!” he wrote in another post.
After spending weeks singularly blaming Democrats for the congressional stalemate over the ongoing government shutdown, Trump had turned to ordering Republicans to “INITIATE THE ‘NUCLEAR OPTION’” by axing the Senate filibuster. The directive adds monumental pressure on Republicans, who have previously fought to maintain the filibuster, which grants significant power to the Senate’s minority.
Trump wasn’t the only one having a hard time coping—MAGA Republicans had their own social media meltdown Tuesday.