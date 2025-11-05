Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Melts Down as Republicans Suffer Massive Losses Everywhere

Donald Trump posted his way through his party’s humiliating losses.

Donald Trump purses his lips while standing with reporters on Air Force One
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s seen the election results—and he’s pissed at Republicans.  

After Zohran Mamdani was officially elected mayor of New York City Tuesday night, sounding the death knell for Republicans’ election prospects nationwide, Trump refused to take any responsibility for the GOP’s failure. 

“‘TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,’ according to Pollsters,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Trump’s name may not have been on the ballot, but his presence was felt as Democrats executed stunning victories in elections in Georgia and Virginia, where the ongoing government shutdown has significantly shaken the economy.

Plagued by seemingly endless electoral disaster, Trump turned his attention to something he could actually be proud of: his television ratings. 

“JUST OUT: The 60 Minutes interview of Donald J. Trump, on CBS, Sunday night, was the highest rated 60 Minutes IN YEARS!” Trump wrote. The president’s interview Sunday had been edited to exclude a lengthy rant he gave about his own apparent corruption

It seems that Trump then decided he had marching orders for embattled Republicans, writing: “REPUBLICANS, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER! GET BACK TO PASSING LEGISLATION AND VOTER REFORM! President DJT”

“Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots. Save our Supreme Court from ‘Packing,’ No Two State addition, etc. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!” he wrote in another post. 

After spending weeks singularly blaming Democrats for the congressional stalemate over the ongoing government shutdown, Trump had turned to ordering Republicans to “INITIATE THE ‘NUCLEAR OPTION’” by axing the Senate filibuster. The directive adds monumental pressure on Republicans, who have previously fought to maintain the filibuster, which grants significant power to the Senate’s minority.

Trump wasn’t the only one having a hard time coping—MAGA Republicans had their own social media meltdown Tuesday.

Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Collectively Loses Its Mind Over Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayor Win

Donald Trump’s supporters cannot handle the historic victory.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani smiles while standing at a microphone
Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City Tuesday night—and MAGA Republicans are not OK.

Laura Loomer, the self-proclaimed “proud Islamaphobe” who sits at President Donald Trump’s right hand, ran to X to lament about the spate of Muslim candidates running across the country.

“We have a major Islam problem in America,” Loomer wrote. “The GOP refuses to address it because the entire party is influenced by Qatar. The Islamic takeover of America is in full swing. NYC, Virginia and Minnesota all elected Jihadi Muslims tonight.”

Loomer was referring not only to Mamdani, but to Ghazala Hashmi, who became the first Muslim woman to hold statewide office in the United States Tuesday when she was elected Virginia’s lieutenant governor, and Minnesota state Senator Omar Fateh, who was running for mayor of Minneapolis. (The Minneapolis mayor race had not been called at time of publication.)

“I don’t think Americans understand how dangerous and violent our country is going to become. It’s very sad to see,” Loomer wrote. 

White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had a characteristically ghoulish response to Mamdani’s victory: to blame immigrants. The mastermind behind Trump’s massive deportation scheme shared a screenshot on X showing statistics from New York City’s government website stating that 50 percent of New Yorkers live in a household with at least one immigrant family member.

If Tuesday night was a good night for Democrats, it was a bad night for MAGA Republican lawmakers—specifically the racist ones.

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who has previously flung racist attacks at her fellow lawmaker Ilhan Omar, was quick to try out lame jokes. “Bread lines about to be a real thing in New York. Congrats,” she wrote on X. 

Florida Representative Randy Fine, who had called for Mamdani’s deportation just hours earlier, bemoaned the imminent destruction of New York—and beyond. 

“Legal immigrants who hate America elected a Communist Muslim Jihadist.  New York City has fallen,” Fine wrote on X. “America is next if we don’t stop it.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson posted a lengthy screed on X warning the consequences of New York City’s mayoral election “will be felt across our entire nation.”

“House Democrats endorsed Mamdani’s dangerous policies—including defunding the police, seizing private property, and massive tax increases. Now, every House Democrat incumbent and candidate will co-own Mamdani’s disastrous record in the 2026 midterms,” Johnson said.

Florida Senator Rick Scott claimed that he would accept New Yorkers fleeing Mamdani’s terrifying socialist policy proposals, such as free buses and rent freezes. “Florida has welcomed those fleeing communist and socialist regimes for decades. Tonight is no different—Florida will welcome all freedom-loving New Yorkers!” he wrote on X.

And right-wing commentators also leapt to get a word in on where their party had failed on Election Day.

Sean Davis, the founder of right-wing rag The Federalist, wrote on X that Republicans needed to address that “mass immigration is destroying this country.” That post was then shared by conservative radio host Megyn Kelly.

Pizzagate guy Jack Posobiec shared a post on X complaining about conservatives who’d “would rather drag us all into a purity spiral instead of beating the communists and hordes of foreigners ransacking our country.”

Former Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz tried desperately to find a silver lining to Mamdani’s success, and wrote that it was time for betrayed centrist Democrats to “wake up and join the ranks of over ten million former Obama supporters who flipped the script and embraced MAGA.”

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Zohran Mamdani Wins New York Mayor Race in Historic Victory

The once-underdog candidate has managed an incredible upset to mainstream politics.

Zohran Mamdani walks in New York City while doing last-minute campaigning
Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City.

The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist won handily Tuesday, besting ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa in a historic bid for Gracie Mansion. Mamdani won 49.6 percent of the vote with 60.2 percent of ballots counted.

Cuomo had 41.6 percent and Sliwa had just 7.9 percent.

Mamdani will be the 111th mayor in the city’s long history, but the first Muslim to assume the office.

His rise to the top of city politics has tested New York’s ability to accept its own diversity, sparking deep community reflections regarding faith, race, and political ideology. As a result, the Democratic underdog has fielded hate from both those in and outside of the city (and the party he represented on the ticket), all too often about his appearance rather than his plan for New York City.

Last month, Fox News opened its sit-down interview with Mamdani by grilling him about his take on the Israel-Palestine ceasefire, a foreign conflict he would have no control over as mayor. But even publications that have historically been friendly toward Democratic candidates have snubbed Mamdani’s candidacy. Legacy media outlets have been “weird” and “hostile” toward the Democratic candidate, reported Columbia Journalism Review.

Somehow, Mamdani didn’t need the positive press. In the final weeks of the race, Mamdani was everywhere. In an attempt to attract young voters and hard-to-reach communities, his staff organized a hail mary social media campaign. Mamdani held a town hall with social media influencers on TikTok, collabed on a beat with mobile music maker ari@home, and spent Halloween dancing at gay clubs in Bushwick.

His campaign tapped into festering concerns about New York City’s affordability, its housing crisis, and fears over ex-New Yorker Donald Trump’s unchallenged anti-immigration agenda.

In the end, Mamdani didn’t just win over New York’s public. He also managed to build critical ties with members of the national Democratic establishment, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, potentially paving the way for a bigger political future for Mamdani than the Big Apple.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

Democrat Mike Sherrill Elected New Jersey Governor, Keeping State Blue

This was the most expensive race in New Jersey’s history—but not nearly as tight as projected.

Democratic Governor-elect Mikie Sherill gives two thumbs up as she's seated on a stage at a campaign rally.
Adam Gray/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Democrat Mikie Sherill has won the New Jersey governor’s race, in one of the first significant victories for Democrats after Trump’s election.

NBC called the race for Sherill on Tuesday night, leading by a margin of 14 percent, with 61.5 percent of votes reported.

Sherill, a Democratic congresswoman, will succeed current term-limited Democratic Governor Phil Murphy. She handily beat Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker who narrowly lost to Murphy in 2021.

The race was projected to be close, even coming down to single-digit margins. But Sherrill quickly swept to a sizable lead that she maintained as votes poured in.

Many were watching the race as a bellwether for where Democrats stand during the second Trump administration, and their potential to gain back ground in the 2026 midterms. Because of its symbolic significance, contributors on both sides of the aisle threw money at their chosen candidate: With close to $200 million spent in total, it was the most expensive race in New Jersey’s history. Sherill received more from small donors, but 80 percent of Ciattarrelli’s donors were New Jersey residents, compared with only about 56 percent of Sherill’s.

Sherill campaigned on combating Donald Trump’s attacks on the state’s federal funding, including his decision to pause money for the Gateway Tunnel project. She also pledged to freeze utility costs, appealing to voters’ economic anxieties.

Sherill’s win comes as a relief for Democrats: Traditionally a blue state, the gubernatorial race was a test of the durability of Jersey’s rightward swing during the presidential election.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Virginia Elects Historic Democratic Lieutenant Governor

Ghazala Hashmi is the first Muslim woman elected to a statewide office in U.S. history.

Ghazala Hashmi smiles and speaks to a voter
Max Posner/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Virginia state Senator Ghazala Hashmi was elected lieutenant governor Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim woman to hold statewide office in the United States.

Hashmi, a Democrat, was projected to defeat former right-wing talk show host John Reid, according to NBC News and Decision Desk HQ.

Hashmi has served as a state senator since 2019, when she became the first Indian American and first Muslim woman ever elected to the state legislature. The 61-year-old pledged Monday to fight against the “chaos of Washington and Donald Trump,” a promise that comes amid an ongoing government shutdown that has significantly shaken Virginia’s economy.

Virginians also elected their first female governor Tuesday, Abigail Spanberger. The Democratic candidate for attorney general, Jay Jones, is also projected to win, meaning Virginia will have a strong left-leaning team to stand against Trump.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Democrats Pull Off Historic Victories in Georgia Special Election

This is the first time Democrats have won a statewide seat in Georgia since 2006.

“I secured my vote” stickers on a table at a polling station in Georgia
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats made history in Georgia on Tuesday after flipping both statewide races for public service commissioner, the party’s first non-federal election victory in the state since 2006.

The state’s Public Service Commission deals with utilities, and it “has exclusive power to decide what are fair and reasonable rates for services under its jurisdiction.” Alicia Johnson defeated incumbent Tim Echols, winning 58 percent to his 41. And Peter Hubbard defeated Fitz Johnson 61 percent to 39 percent.

This victory, along with Abigail Spanberger’s gubernatorial win in Virginia, is a positive indicator for a future blue wave in the upcoming midterm elections.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

JD Vance’s Half-Brother Suffers Humiliating Loss in Mayoral Race

The voters of Cincinnati roundly rejected Cory Bowman in favor of his Democratic opponent.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval smiles and walks at the DNC
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval handily defeated Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Pureval, a Democrat, trounced Cory Bowman, securing an early and humiliating lead over the Republican challenger. The final vote tally found that Purevan won 78 percent of the vote, with 51,698 votes, while Bowman seized a meager 14,383 votes, totalling just 22 percent, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

This race was called early in the night after an initial vote tally found that Pureval had won 12,694 votes, compared to Bowman’s 2,835. Pureval was first elected to office in 2021.

Vance previously endorsed his half-brother’s campaign ahead of the mayoral primary in May, with just hours left before the polls closed. “He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!” Vance wrote on X.

The vice president made no effort to plug his sibling’s campaign this time around, but posted instead in support of New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Democrat Wins Virginia Governor Race in Huge Blow to Trump

Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger overcame Donald Trump’s best fearmongering efforts.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger smiles at a campaign event
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Former Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger defeated Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Tuesday by a margin of nine percentage points to become the next governor of Virginia. Spanberger will be the first ever female governor of the Commonwealth.

Spanberger ran a more centrist campaign centered around protecting reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, affordability, and education, while Earle-Sears’s campaign was marked by an unhinged, hard-right conservatism that doubled down on many of the culture-war issues that former Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and President Donald Trump have pushed.

Trump had also pushed hard against voting for Spanberger in the days leading up to the election. He regularly took to Truth Social to warn without evidence that voting for her would result in things such as “transgender for everybody,” increased crime rates, and increased energy costs.

Exit polls showed Spanberger winning 45 percent of men and 61 percent of women in Virginia. Along ethnic lines, she won 45 percent of white people, 64 percent of Latinos, and a whopping 90 percent of Virginia’s Black voters.

Spanberger’s historic victory in Virginia may very well serve as a bellwether for some kind of blue wave in the upcoming midterm elections.

“My fellow Virginians, tonight we sent a message,” Spanberger told the crowd at her victory rally. “That in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship. We chose our Commonwealth over chaos.”

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

FBI Begs ICE Agents to ID Themselves as Criminal Imposters on the Rise

This is what happens when federal officers wearing masks just grab people off the streets.

Six men stand in a hallway wearing ordinary clothes and balaclavas covering their face.
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The FBI is telling federal agents enforcing the Trump administration’s draconian immigration policies to start identifying themselves.

Last month, the bureau issued a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning that criminals are pretending to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and engaging in crimes ranging from sexual assault to robbery, reports Wired. The bulletin said that officers need to start identifying themselves and cooperate when civilians ask them to verify who they are and what agency they work for. This includes being able to contact local police.

“Ensure law enforcement personnel [adequately] identify themselves during operations and cooperate with individuals who request further verification,” the bulletin states.

The document pointed out five different instances in which people pretending to be immigration officers committed crimes and targeted members of vulnerable communities. The criminals were able to take advantage of the fact that many federal immigration agents, including ICE, cover their faces and refuse to identify themselves while conducting raids and detaining suspected undocumented immigrants.

Criminals in one case allegedly pretended to be ICE agents in order to rob the ATM at a New York restaurant, and in another case, a woman wearing an ICE T-shirt tried to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s wife. One man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman in a Brooklyn stairwell and stole her phone.

Federal rules in theory require immigration officers to identify themselves and state the reason for an arrest “as soon as it is practical and safe to do so.” But ICE’s practices on the ground have made it easy for criminals to impersonate agents, while also increasing public distrust in federal law enforcement.

If the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, which are problematic enough, at least required agents to follow federal rules and laws, this wouldn’t be a growing trend among criminals. Instead, anyone dressed in combat fatigues, covering their faces, and/or openly carrying firearms can pretend to work for the government and commit crimes because actual federal agents act almost the exact same.

Most Recent Post
Rachel Kahn/
/

MAGA Has Full-Blown Racist Meltdown as New York Set to Elect Mamdani

The worst people you know are straight-up panicking about Zohran Mamdani.

NYC Democratic mayoral moniee Zohran Mamdani stands at a lectern that reads "New York City is not for sale" as people hold Zohran signs behind him.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

MAGA world is having a full-blown racist meltdown as New Yorkers are set to elect Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor.

Many of Mamdani’s loudest detractors invoked the September 11 attacks in the hours leading up to the election. “When you vote tomorrow, remember 9/11,” said one user, in a post that racked up 64,000 likes.

X screenshot Toxic Cowboy @toxiccowboy1 When you vote tomorrow, remember 9/11. (photo of the Twin Towers in New York City)

It’s a nonsensical comparison held together by sheer force of racism. Are they suggesting that 9-year-old Mamdani was in cahoots with Al Qaeda? Do they think he, somehow, would welcome this type of attack on the city he’s worked so hard to get a chance to govern?

Laura Loomer, the self-described “proud Islamophobe” who has the ear of the president, blamed Mamdani for bomb threats called in to polling places, saying they were “probably called in by Mamdani’s own Muslim jihadi voters.” Ah yes, the very normal “bomb my polling place in support of my currently winning candidate” strategy!

X screenshot Laura Loomer @LauraLoomer The bomb threats were probably called in by Mamdani’s own Muslim jihadi voters. 10:33 AM · Nov 4, 2025 · 89.9K Views

After posting a video of 9/11 with the caption, “WAKE UP NEW YORK!,” on Monday night, Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles on Tuesday afternoon posted a picture of Uganda, where Mamdani was born, managing to be racist toward the entire African country as well as Mamdani himself.

X screenshot Rep. Andy Ogles @RepOgles This is a photo of Mamdani's home country, Uganda. This is what New York will look like after he's destroyed it. DEPORT HIM NOW! (photo of several Black people walking in a rundown village, presumably in Uganda.)

Meanwhile over on Instagram, Zionist actress Debra Messing, in what appears to be some sort of mania, has posted dozens of anti-Mamdani Instagram stories in the last 24 hours—including one that calls all Muslims scheming liars. “In Judaism and Christianity, we are commanded to speak the truth. In Islam, they are commanded to lie if it means spreading Islam.… Take a look at Mamdani. Apply that basic rule.… These two opposing civilizations cannot coexist.”

Screenshot therealdebramessing story on Instagram In Judaism and Christianity, we are commanded to speak the truth. In Islam, they are commanded to lie if it means spreading Islam. Do not disregard this fundamental ideological difference. Now, take a look at Mamdani. Apply that basic rule. Listen to his words. Then watch his actions. He's revealing their goal: mass conversion. These two opposing civilizations cannot coexist. (Joan of Judea emblem at the bottom)

Just imagine if someone with 1.4 million Instagram followers said something like that about all Jews.

New Yorkers, understandably, have taken this racist fearmongering personally.

“As someone who grew up in New York during 9/11—who had family working in the city, and classmates pulled out of class because one of their parents had been killed in the attacks—let me just say this: a big, heartfelt FUCK YOU to anyone who dares exploit that trauma for cheap political attacks in a mayoral race,” progressive reporter Brett Meiselas posted.

More on how the right is responding to Zohran:
Republican Congressmen Go Mask-Off as New Yorkers Vote for Mamdani
View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington