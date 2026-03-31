Trump Reveals Gaudy Plans for Presidential Library as Approval Tanks
He couldn’t have picked a worse time to reveal the plans for this library.
The Trump family has unveiled its AI-concept art plans for the Trump Presidential Library—a gratuitously ostentatious skyscraper in the middle of Miami that may feature at least two massive gold statues of the president. There will be massive outdoor patios with palm trees, full-size planes and fighter jets inside, a large ballroom, a replica of the Oval Office, and of course gold everywhere and on everything.
“FIRST LOOK: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library is officially here. Over the past six months, I have poured my heart and soul into this project with my incredible team at [The Trump Organization],” Eric Trump wrote Monday evening on X. “This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known. These images have never been seen by the public—until today. Enjoy!”
While no presidential library is some unassuming little building, most of them are nowhere near as gaudy as this one plans to be. And while these libraries are supposed to serve as archives and historical centers, it’s clear that this is just another monument to Trump—if the massive golden idols of himself didn’t make that abundantly clear.
“A golden statue in a temple where the faithful gather to worship their idol,” historian Rutger Berman wrote sarcastically. “But enough about the Book of Exodus—here’s Trump’s Presidential Library!”
Aside from the idolatry, the timing of this message—in the midst of the war of Iran, while Trump has his lowest approval ratings ever—couldn’t be more tone-deaf. Recent polling from Nate Silver shows President Trump with a brutal -17.4 net approval rating.