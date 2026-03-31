ICE Plans to Target Family Members of U.S. Marines Next
ICE is using heightened security amid the war on Iran to target military recruits’ family members.
ICE agents will be staking out Marine Corps graduation events to find undocumented immigrants in the recruits’ families.
NBC News reports that REAL IDs, U.S. passports, or U.S. birth certificates are now required to access Marine bases as part of heightened security measures following the war in Iran. Anyone who travels to Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island in Beaufort, South Carolina, for graduation and family days this week without such documentation could be detained.
“Increased force protection measures” at the recruit depot means that “federal law enforcement personnel will be present at installation access points to conduct enhanced screening and lawful immigration status inquiries during recruit family and graduation days,” the Parris Island website states.
Graduation at Parris Island is on April 3, and family members are invited to visit the base beginning April 1 as recruits complete their 13-week boot camp. During their training period, Marine recruits aren’t allowed to see their families. This is the first time that federal agents will be there for immigration enforcement.
“While the Marine Corps routinely coordinates with federal partners on security matters, this is the first time in recent memory that federal law enforcement agencies have supported base access operations at Parris Island in this capacity,” a spokesperson for MCRD Parris Island told NBC.
The Department of Homeland Security contradicted the message, with a spokesperson telling NBC that “ICE will not be making arrests at the basic training graduation in Paris Island, SC.”
That’s not surprising, considering that sending ICE agents after the family members of military recruits is not a good look. But the Trump administration doesn’t normally care about where it sends its violent ICE agents, who can now be found at schools, churches, and even emergency rooms.