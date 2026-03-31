Army Suspends Crew in Weird Helicopter Flyover at No Kings Protest
The helicopter then flew by Kid Rock’s house in Tennessee.
The Army has suspended the aircrew that flew over Kid Rock’s house during a No Kings protest on Saturday.
Two Apache attack helicopters hovered outside the MAGA musician’s 27,000-square-foot Tennessee mansion, a replica of the executive estate that Rock has dubbed the “Southern White House.” In a bizarre exchange recorded by someone at Rock’s house, the “Bawitdaba” singer saluted the wayward copter.
“This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know,” Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, captioned the clip on X. “God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”
A second video posted to Ritchie’s account revealed that two helicopters had passed by his wannabe presidential property.
The Army identified the aircraft as AH-64 Apache helicopters that were operating around Nashville. A military spokesperson told NBC News Monday that the aircraft flew from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the Nashville area.
“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” the Army said in a statement Monday. “An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.”
The Army noted that it would take “appropriate action” if any violations are uncovered.
A spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division told NBC News that the helicopters’ presence was “entirely coincidental” with the No King demonstrations taking place across the country on Saturday.
Ritchie, a country rapper from Detroit, has become an increasingly prominent figure in the MAGA scene in recent years. He played at the Republican National Convention in 2024, was present in the White House as Donald Trump signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping in March 2025, and headlined Turning Point USA’s counterprogramming to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show in February.
He’s also gotten close with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., playing a prominent role in a series of agency-sponsored “Make America Healthy Again” adverts that featured Kennedy and Ritchie chugging milk and swimming in a pool with pants on.