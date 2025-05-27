NPR Sues Trump Over His Takeover of Congressional Powers
The lawsuit accuses the Trump administration from usurping Congress’s power of the purse.
NPR is suing President Trump.
National Public Radio and three local Colorado affiliates filed a suit Tuesday morning against the president on the grounds that his executive order to cut the organization off from federal funding is a violation of free speech rights—and an attempt to usurp Congress’s power of appropriating federal funding.
Trump’s May order barred the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a congressionally authorized private corporation, from sending funds to NPR and PBS.
“The Executive Order is a clear violation of the Constitution and the First Amendment’s protections for freedom of speech and association, and freedom of the press,” said NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher.
Colorado Public Radio, Aspen Public Radio, and KSUT are the other represented stations on the suit.
Trump has been attacking NPR and other liberal media institutions for some time now, pushing the tried and true conservative narrative that the network is a propaganda arm of the U.S. left.
“NPR and PBS, two horrible and completely biased platforms (Networks!), should be DEFUNDED by Congress, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote in March. “Republicans, don’t miss this opportunity to rid our Country of this giant SCAM, both being arms of the Radical Left Democrat Party. JUST SAY NO AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
This story has been updated.