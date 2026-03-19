Democrats Storm Out of “Fake” Bondi Briefing on Epstein Files
Attorney General Pam Bondi is refusing to answer questions on the Justice Department’s mishandling of the Epstein files.
Multiple House Democrats walked out of a closed-door briefing Wednesday with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, calling it a “fake hearing” and accusing her of a “cover-up.”
The briefing was regarding Bondi’s and the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files, and comes just days after Bondi was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to testify over her “possible mismanagement.”
“It’s outrageous, it’s infuriating and it continues this White House cover-up of the Epstein files,” Democratic Representative Robert Garcia said. “We’re not going to take that anymore.”
Democrats noted that Bondi was not under oath, gave no opening statement, and did not commit to honoring her subpoena. Representative Yassamin Ansari called it “insane bullshit” and said she’d “fucking had it.”
House Oversight Chair James Comer called the Democratic response a “premeditated” stunt. And one exchange between Representative Summer Lee and Comer became particularly tense, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
Here’s what happened with Rep. Summer Lee and Chairman James Comer behind closed doors during the briefing with Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche, I’m told:
Lee: “Mr. Chairman, there are no cameras here. You don’t have to perform. We were told this was a briefing.”
Comer: “It’s a briefing!”
Lee: “But she hasn’t offered any information.... This is a hearing. This is a hearing without the cameras. This is a hearing without C-SPAN. And it’s a hearing without the public. So, what I’m asking is ...”
Comer: “You want me to scoot some chairs around and make a circle. Would that make it feel more like a briefing?”
Lee: “I would like C-SPAN. I would like you to bring the transcribers. I would like you to go through with the decorum and with the rules ...”
Comer: “Are you trying to find information, or trying to embarrass the attorney general?”
Lee: “Absolutely not. I think the attorney general is a woman who is completely able to defend herself, and I’m not attacking her. I’m questioning you. You run this place. What I’m asking you is ... will you commit to going as far as ...”
Comer: “I’ve already issued the subpoena ...”
Lee: “And this is not the deposition ...”
Comer: “You’ve wasted three minutes of everyone’s time just kind of, bitching ...”
Lee: “Really? Wow! Bitching?”
Comer later responded on X.
“FACT CHECK: True. I said Democrats were bitching and wasting everyone’s time because Democrats were bitching and wasting everyone’s time,” he wrote.
“Fact check: You said a woman was “bitching” because you’re too basic to answer simple questions without throwing a temper tantrum,” Lee responded. “And you’re too weak to keep Bondi from disrespecting YOU and your subpeona. Twice a failure.”
Americans everywhere want Bondi and the people in power to go under oath, on camera, and answer a few questions as to why there are so many delays and discrepancies within the files in what is supposed to be the most “transparent” administration ever.