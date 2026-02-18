Try to Make Any Sense of RFK Jr.’s New “Workout” Video
At one point, the health secretary takes an ice bath while wearing jeans.
The Make America Healthy Again campaign is now hinged on the idea that America wants to see two old men strip.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. invited Kid Rock to participate in a bizarre marketing video for his public health policy Tuesday, encouraging the nation to “GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD” by showcasing a freakish, half-naked workout montage of the duo set to the country rapper’s song “Bawitdaba” (the song that Rock definitely did not lip-sync during Turning Point USA’s alternate Super Bowl halftime show).
The clip begins with Kennedy, 72, and Rock, 55, flexing without shirts before the camera pans to the taxidermied body of a brown bear wearing a gingham fedora. Cue the music.
Over the next 90 seconds, the pair are depicted eating a giant plate of steak and sauerkraut (in line with Kennedy’s steak-and-ferments-only diet), doing biceps curls, using the pull-down machine (with improper form), holding each other’s ankles for sit-ups, flipping the bird while riding a stationary bike in a sauna (so badass), and climbing into a cold plunge tub while still wearing jeans. They also play pickleball, and drink “WHOLE MILK” in the pool.
The video is, apparently, formally affiliated with the Department of Health and Human Services, as the end of the lifestyle advertisement prominently features the health agency’s logo, along with Kennedy’s campaign slogan, “Make America Healthy Again.”
Kennedy’s off-the-wall notions about health have already proved disastrous for the health agency.
During a measles outbreak in Texas last year, the virulent conspiracist refused to endorse the tried-and-true measles vaccine, recommending instead that susceptible residents self-medicate with vitamins. He has transformed HHS, replacing independent medical experts on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel with a hodgepodge of vaccine skeptics. He also overhauled the child vaccination schedule without notifying his staffers, a decision that could potentially affect vaccine access and insurance coverage for millions of American families in the coming years.
And last month, the health secretary unveiled the outcome of his department’s monthslong project to reimagine the food pyramid. The result: an upside-down triangle in which butter, steak, and cheese play a leading role.