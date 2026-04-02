The Question That Torpedoed Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Case

Evan Bernick, a professor at Northern Illinois University College of Law, explained on Slate’s Amicus podcast later that day that Barrett’s decision to home in on the issue of slavery—and the presence of people who were forced by external powers to live in the U.S.—could have torn an irreparable hole in the government’s case.

“She made very clear that she viewed the children of slaves through the lens of unlawful immigration,” said Bernick. “She thought that the situation of enslaved people’s children was not something that could be settled on the basis of any domicile requirement. Because if we think about domicile as ‘presence with intent to remain.’”

“Well, enslaved people didn’t intend to remain anywhere!” Bernick continued. “They were taken. They were forced into a place. So domicile can’t be the rule, because then you can’t unproblematically grant citizenship to the children of formerly enslaved people.”