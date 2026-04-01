Trump Flips Out After Leaving Supreme Court Early
The Supreme Court appears skeptical of the Trump administration’s arguments on repealing birthright citizenship—and the president is pissed.
President Trump broadcast his anger Wednesday as the Supreme Court appeared to doubt his executive order repealing birthright citizenship.
“We are the only Country in the World STUPID enough to allow ‘Birthright’ Citizenship! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social shortly after oral arguments concluded.
The U.S. is of course not the only country in the world with birthright citizenship. After breaking precedent and attending oral arguments in person, Trump ended up leaving early when it began to look like the Supreme Court wouldn’t rule in his favor.
Multiple justices on the court appeared skeptical of the Department of Justice’s case. Chief Justice John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett all pushed back on Solicitor General D. John Sauer’s arguments.
At one point, Roberts expressed confusion regarding Sauer’s argument that Trump’s executive order makes sense because children of ambassadors and hostile enemies already don’t have access to birthright citizenship.
“Then you expand it to the whole class of illegal aliens who are here in the country,” Roberts said. “I’m not quite sure how you can get to that big group from such tiny and sort of idiosyncratic examples.”
The solicitor general tried to point to birther tourism as an example of how things have changed since the Fourteenth Amendment. “It’s a new world,” Sauer said.
“It’s the same Constitution,” the chief justice replied.
Trump was in the room for this exchange—and others that likely only further frustrated him after his nightmare week with the judiciary.