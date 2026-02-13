Kristi Noem’s Alleged Boyfriend Went on Crazed Journey to Get DHS Gun

The 52-year-old was relegated to the position of “special government employee” after he was denied the job of Noem’s chief of staff. His request to top ICE officials to receive a badge and weapon was highly unusual—not only due to the informal nature of his employment at DHS, but also because Lewandowski never received the basic prerequisite of law enforcement training.

In one instance detailed by the Journal, the Trump administration was planning to tap former ICE official Tom Feeley as the agency’s new director. But Lewandowski’s request—and Feeley’s rejection of it—subsequently lost Feeley the job.

Feeley wasn’t the only one to lose their DHS gig over Lewandowski’s power-hungry crusade. Realizing that he needed a legal justification for the gun, Lewandowski turned to ICE’s legal office, asking officials there to issue him a legal note recommending the weapon. One of the agency’s top attorneys, Ken Padilla, similarly refused.