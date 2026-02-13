Kristi Noem’s Alleged Boyfriend Went on Crazed Journey to Get DHS Gun
People who denied Corey Lewandowski an officially issued firearm were passed over for promotions.
Expired-special-employee Corey Lewandowski took it out on federal officials when he couldn’t get his way with a highly unusual quest.
Lewandowski, who entered the ranks of the Department of Homeland Security thanks to close proximity to rumored beau Kristi Noem, reportedly attempted to get his hands on a badge and federally issued gun, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The 52-year-old was relegated to the position of “special government employee” after he was denied the job of Noem’s chief of staff. His request to top ICE officials to receive a badge and weapon was highly unusual—not only due to the informal nature of his employment at DHS, but also because Lewandowski never received the basic prerequisite of law enforcement training.
In one instance detailed by the Journal, the Trump administration was planning to tap former ICE official Tom Feeley as the agency’s new director. But Lewandowski’s request—and Feeley’s rejection of it—subsequently lost Feeley the job.
Feeley wasn’t the only one to lose their DHS gig over Lewandowski’s power-hungry crusade. Realizing that he needed a legal justification for the gun, Lewandowski turned to ICE’s legal office, asking officials there to issue him a legal note recommending the weapon. One of the agency’s top attorneys, Ken Padilla, similarly refused.
Days later, Padilla was placed on administrative leave, and was later demoted and relocated to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to sources that spoke with the Journal.
Eventually, Lewandowski got what he wanted, managing to get other attorneys in the office to cave to his demands. In the end, it was Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons that signed off on Lewandowski’s request via autopen.
Lewandowski has been tied into MAGA’s inner fold for years, having made his name as Donald Trump’s first campaign manager in the 2016 presidential race.