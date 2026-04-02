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Trump’s Pentagon Is Undercounting Troop Casualties in Middle East

An investigation found that the Department of Defense has sent out outdated statements about the number of troops wounded or killed in Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth points to the side while speaking at a podium
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

The Pentagon appears to be engaged in a “casualty cover-up” of U.S. soldiers killed as a result of Donald Trump’s military onslaught in Iran, a U.S. defense official told The Intercept.

An analysis by The Intercept found that the Department of Defense has used outdated numbers in statements on casualties, resulting in undercounts of how many troops have been wounded or killed.

In a statement sent Monday, CENTCOM said that “approximately 303 U.S. service members have been wounded” since the launch of Operation Epic Fury. But that number was three days old, and excluded the at least 15 troops wounded in a strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia last week.

CENTCOM would not provide any information about the number of U.S. troops who have been killed since the start of the war, but The Intercept placed the number at around 15. Six soldiers were killed in a strike on a makeshift operations center in Kuwait, and another six died serving aboard a KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in Iraq. Another soldier was killed on March 1, during an enemy attack on the base in Saudi Arabia.

“This is, quite obviously, a subject that [Defense Secretary Pete] Hegseth and the White House want to keep under major wraps,” said the defense official, who spoke to The Intercept on the condition of anonymity.

CENTCOM did not deign to reply to close to a dozen requests for clarification on the casualty count. CENTCOM also refused to provide information on which U.S. bases had been struck by retaliatory attacks from Iran.

“We have nothing for you,” a spokesperson told The Intercept.

Two weeks ago, U.S. CENTCOM spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins confirmed that 200 U.S. service members had been injured since the beginning of the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks. But that number did not appear to include the more than 200 sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford who were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire on March 12. One sailor had to be medically evacuated from the ship, and two others were treated for lacerations.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes have reportedly rendered many of 13 U.S. military bases in the Gulf region all but uninhabitable, forcing American military service members to work remotely from hotels and office spaces. Iran’s attacks on U.S. military bases caused an estimated $800 million in damage, according to a report by the Center for Strategic & International Studies and a BBC analysis.

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Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Compares Him to Jesus at Easter Event

Paula White-Cain used an Easter lunch at the White House to make the blasphemous claim.

Paula Cain-White speaks at the White House Easter lunch on stage with several others, including President Trump.
The White House
Paula White-Cain speaks at the White House Easter lunch, on April 1

Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain compared the president to Jesus Christ during an Easter lunch at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

“Jesus taught so many lessons through his death, burial, and resurrection. He showed us great leadership, great transformation requires great sacrifice. And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life,” White-Cain said with the president standing behind her. “You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our lord and savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you.”

White-Cain, who has claimed in the past that the White House is “holy ground” and that “to say no to President Trump would be saying no to God,” went on to connect Trump with the Easter holiday.

“God always had a plan: On the third day, he rose, he defeated evil, he conquered death, hell, and the grave. And because he rose, we all know that we can rise. And sir, because of his resurrection, you rose up,” White-Cain continued. “Because he was victorious, you are victorious. And I believe that the Lord said to tell you this: Because of his victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hands to.”

Trump silently said “thank you” as White-Cain concluded her speech to applause from the room.

The comparison was not well received on social media. Catholic theologian Rich Raho called the remarks “blasphemous.”

“It’s stunning to see a US Bishop standing right there on the stage while Paula White compares Trump to Jesus Christ,” Raho said, pointing out that the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Robert Barron, was standing onstage not far from Trump.

The Reverend Benjamin Cremer also called the comments “blasphemy,” saying, “This is what it sounds like to take Jesus’ name in vain.” Jesuit priest James Martin said that White-Cain crossed a big line.

“Asking God, in a public prayer, to help a political leader make wise decisions, care for the poor, seek peace, foster harmony, and try to include all those who feel excluded? Yes. Comparing a political leader, in a public prayer, to the sinless Son of God during Holy Week? No,” Martin posted on X.

The event was supposed to be closed to the press, but the White House mistakenly uploaded the video to YouTube before removing it Wednesday evening. Do Trump and Republicans agree with Trump being fêted and deified like this?

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Webcam Model Says There’s “No Way in Hell” Kristi Noem Didn’t Know

Lydia Love says Kristi Noem’s husband was her client—and she must have known what was going on.

Bryon Noem listens to then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as she testifies in Congress.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Bryon Noem listens to then–DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as she testifies in Congress, on March 4.

On Wednesday, representatives for Kristi Noem said that the former homeland security secretary was “devastated” and “blindsided” by the news that her husband Bryon liked to dress in drag as a large-breasted “bimbo” woman in his spare time. On Thursday, one of the models who said Bryon was her client told The Daily Beast there was “no way in hell” his wife didn’t know.

“There is no way in hell that she did not know for that long. He didn’t just wake up two years ago and start talking to cam girls about wanting to be a woman,” webcam performer Lydia Love said. “A lot of the wives know—and either they’re in denial or they have a really secretive partner.”

Love claims that she knew Bryon was married but was unaware of his political status, and he would only show his face momentarily during their sessions. “I’m not saying that he gave me any information like his name or exact location but him showing his face was part of the arousal of ‘getting exposed’—it’s super common,” Love said.

Love said she would instruct Bryon to wear leggings, bend over, and spank himself while he donned a T-shirt stuffed with either balloons or a silicone chest plate.

The news of Bryon’s bimbo fetish, first reported by The Daily Mail, was shocking given his conservative values and proximity to Trump. The strong, God-fearing husband of ICE Barbie telling online models “You turn me into a girl,” wearing leggings, and stuffing massive balloons into his shirt transcends the ironic. And if The Daily Mail
could find this out so easily, how could Noem really just not know for that long?  

“Where my problem is, is that this is a conservative family who publicly shares values that are entirely opposite to what’s happening behind closed doors,” Love continued. “They’re building careers by pushing beliefs that they themselves don’t follow, and it’s extremely common in these circles. I hate the hypocrisy of it all. I like when people stand in what they believe in.”

The British tabloid also reported that Bryon’s messages contained a confession that he knew about the alleged affair between his wife and her former DHS aide Corey Lewandowski, raising even more questions about his fetishes—and Noem’s knowledge of it. When requested for comment, Bryon told The New York Times, “I will at some point. Today is not the day. I appreciate your heart.”

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Trump Says We Don’t Need Middle East’s Oil But War Will Continue

Donald Trump claimed the United States was wholly independent from Middle Eastern oil.

Donald Trump looks down while walking towards a podium
Alex Brandon/Getty Images

Now that the situation in Iran is thoroughly complex—enough that it could take months or even years to solve, according to some analysts—Donald Trump is attempting to convince the nation that America doesn’t need Iran, the Middle East, or the Strait of Hormuz at all.

Per Trump’s speech Wednesday night, the $25 billion sum spent on the war thus far has instead been in an attempt to “help our allies.”

“We’re now totally independent of the Middle East, and yet we are there to help,” Trump said. “We don’t have to be there. We don’t need their oil. We don’t need anything they have. But we’re there to help our allies.”

Beyond the nickels and dimes, the war has cost the lives of more than 1,937 people in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, according to Al Jazeera. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also been killed in the war, and more than 300 have been wounded. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Monday that the conflict would be resolved in the coming weeks, though military officials have indicated that the war could rage for months or even years.

Even before Trump initiated American involvement in the war, Iran—and the Middle East at large—accounted for less than 10 percent of U.S. oil imports. Most of America’s oil, approximately 60 percent of it, comes from Canada.

But the price per barrel has nonetheless shot up, particularly after Iran sealed off the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as the single most important energy transit point in the world. (Oil prices are set globally, not by the individual countries that export it.) Situated between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, the strait funnels approximately one-fifth of all crude oil shipments.

Most of that oil would head toward China or India. In 2024, the U.S. imported roughly 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day through the strait, accounting for about 7 percent of total U.S. crude imports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On Tuesday, gas prices surpassed $4 a gallon across the nation for the first time since 2022, but Trump’s speech late Wednesday made the matter even worse. Several comments made by the president about potentially escalating the war rattled the markets, sending the price of oil surging by 13 percent.

Trump attributed the preceding increase in oil prices to the “Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers and neighboring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict.” He then promised to “hit” Iran “extremely hard.”

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White House Accidentally Uploads Quite a Damning Trump Speech

The White House made the video private after realizing its error.

Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House.
The White House
Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House’s Easter Lunch, on April 1.

The White House mistakenly uploaded Donald Trump’s remarks at an Easter lunch, which was supposed to be closed to the press, to YouTube Wednesday, before realizing its error and making the link private.

In the speech, which Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger uploaded to X in full, Trump fantasizes about being a king, admits there’s no money left for health care or childcare because of the war he started, and daydreams about seizing all of Iran’s oil.

“We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare. You got to let a state take care of daycare, and they should pay for it too. They should pay. They’ll have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it. And we could lower our taxes a little bit to them to make up,” Trump said. “It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. We have to take care of one thing: military protection.

“I can’t get a ballroom approved. It’s pretty amazing, right?” Trump also said in the speech. “If I was a king, we’d be doing a lot more. I’m doing a lot, but I could be doing a lot more if I was a king.”

Trump went on to lament that it’s “unfortunate” that Americans don’t have the “patience” to take Iran’s oil.

“We could just take their oil. But, you know, I’m not sure that the people in our country have the patience to do that, which is unfortunate. You know, they want to see it end. If we stayed there, I, you know, I’d prefer just to take the oil. We could do it so easily. I would prefer that, but people in the country sort of say, ‘Just win, you’re winning so big. Just win, come home,’” Trump said in the speech.

Trump also mentioned his address to the country to take place later that evening, saying to the audience, “Tonight I’m making a little speech at 9 o’clock and basically I’m gonna tell everybody how great I am.”

The whole speech seems to be an insight into what Trump actually thinks but isn’t willing to say to the broader public. But the American people deserve to know what the president thinks about them and their needs, even if it’s not very much.

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Judge Rules Blind Refugee’s Death Due to Border Patrol Is Homicide

Nurul Amin Shah Alam was found dead days after Border Patrol abandoned him miles from home in the middle of winter.

Nurul Amin Shah Alam
Buffalo Police Department
Nurul Amin Shah Alam

The death of a blind Rohingya refugee who was abandoned by Border Patrol agents in a parking lot has been ruled a homicide, the Investigative Post reported Wednesday.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, released Wednesday, suggested that the death of Nurul Amin Shah Alam was the result of negligence from Border Patrol agents after he “was placed into a hostile environment that he could not reasonably be expected to extricate himself.” Shah Alam, 56, was a blind Burmese refugee who spoke no English.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed that the Tim Hortons in Buffalo where federal agents left Shah Alam was “determined to be a warm, safe location near his last known address.” Video footage reviewed by the Investigative Post, however, showed that the location, which was miles away from his home, had already closed for the night, except for the drive-thru.

The Border Patrol agents drove away after one minute. Shah Alam was found dead days later.

The Medical Examiner’s office said that Shah Alam suffered from a burst ulcer in his small intestine that was precipitated by hypothermia and dehydration.

It was unclear whether Shah Alam had first developed the ulcer before or after he was taken into custody more than a year ago, and charged with trespassing and misdemeanor possession of a weapon. The blind refugee was lost on a walk and using a curtain rod as a walking stick that police alleged he was “swinging in a menacing manner.” He was tased, beaten, and arrested.

Terrence Connors, the attorney representing Shah Alam’s wife and sons, said that he intended to file a lawsuit on the family’s behalf.

“Now that we have the medical evidence and the cause of death, we will look into the filing of the necessary documents to hold the individuals and the entities responsible for his death,” he said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced Wednesday that they had opened an investigation into Shah Alam’s death.

“As more details of this case emerge, I want to be crystal clear: Every individual involved in the death of Mr. Shah Alam must be held fully accountable,” Hochul said. “To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, the Erie County District Attorney must continue his investigation and, if warranted by the evidence, prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James also opened an inquiry into Shah Alam’s death targeting the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, from where Shah Alam was released after Border Patrol determined that his charges did not render him removable. They should have returned him to the holding center where sheriff’s deputies could contact his family to retrieve him, but the holding center called Border Patrol instead.

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Surprise: Iranian Ex-Official Involved in Peace Talks Was Just Bombed

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi was reportedly trying to organize negotiations with JD Vance.

Four former Iranian foreign ministers, including Kamal Kharazi.
Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Kamal Kharazi (second from left) among Iran’s former foreign ministers, on May 23, 2024

The United States and Israel bombed the home of Iran’s former Foreign Minister Kamal Kharazi, killing his wife and leaving him “gravely wounded,” according to Iranian media.

Kharazi has been seen as a potential peace negotiator in the current conflict given his role as head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Council. Two Iranian officials said Kharazi was attempting to assemble a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to The New York Times, leading many within the Iranian government to believe that the attack was meant to derail peace talks. Did Israel push the button while the U.S. stood by, allowing them to drag out this deadly war? Or is the United States lying about peace talks to locate and assassinate any of the Iranian leaders still willing to negotiate?

“Targeting Kharazi sure looks like an effort to undermine peace talks and prolong the war,” The New York TimesNicholas Kristoff wrote Thursday on X. “It would be good to know if the attack was American or Israeli, and if Israeli whether the Americans signed off on it.”

Kharazi was complaining about this lack of diplomatic transparency on Western media just last month.

“Trump had been deceiving others and not keeping with his promises, and we experienced this in two times of negotiations—that while we were engaged in negotiation, they struck us,” he told CNN.

The U.S. and Israel have now killed multiple Iranian state leaders, nearly 2,000 Iranian civilians, and over 1,200 Lebanese civilians.

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Trump Is Considering Axing Two of His Most Loyal Stooges

Here’s who’s next on Donald Trump’s chopping block.

Attorney General Pam Bondi swears in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in the Oval Office
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Two more members of Donald Trump’s Cabinet could soon be on their way out.

The president is reportedly considering axing Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump has polled his top advisers about the duo’s fate, asking other Cabinet officials in recent weeks whether he should give them the boot.

His gripe with Gabbard relates to her decision to shield a former deputy who disagreed with Trump’s war with Iran, people briefed on the discussions told The Guardian. It’s not clear if Gabbard will actually be fired, or who could possibly replace her.

Meanwhile, Bondi’s administrative future is apparently on the fritz due to her handling of the Epstein files. Trump has been “frustrated” with her leadership at the Justice Department, and is considering tapping Lee Zeldin—the current administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency—to replace her.

Yet Trump is still opting to publicly display his confidence in Bondi. The duo traveled to the Supreme Court together Wednesday for the court’s birthright citizenship case (something that no sitting president has ever done), and Trump chose to heap praise on Bondi’s performance when asked about the situation by The New York Times.

“Attorney General Pam Bondi is a wonderful person and she is doing a good job,” Trump said in a statement to the Times.

In comparison to his first administration—which was practically a revolving door for the president’s underlings—Trump has been much more sparing with his staffers over the past year. Still, Bondi and Gabbard would not be the first officials from Trump’s second term to receive a pink slip from the Oval Office.

Trump axed Kristi Noem from her position atop the Department of Homeland Security last month, immediately following a string of abysmal appearances before Congress. Her position among the higher echelons of the Trump administration had become increasingly tenuous in recent months due to a series of scandals, though most notably after ICE agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, marring Trump’s immigration agenda—a chief MAGA priority—in the process.

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Trump Is Ready to Throw JD Vance Under the Bus Over Iran

Donald Trump warned his number two what would happen if talks fail.

Vice President JD Vance holds his phone up to his ear while standing outside the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said that if there’s no deal with Iran, then he’ll blame Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking at an Easter lunch Wednesday, Trump asked Vance for an update on negotiations with Iran in front of his guests.

“He’s working on the deal, right? How’s that moving? Is it OK? The big deal?” Trump said.

“It’s going good, sir,” Vance said from the audience.

“Do you see that happening?” Trump pressed.

“We’re gonna brief you too,” Vance said.

“So, if it doesn’t happen, I’m blaming JD Vance. If it does happen, I’m taking full credit,” Trump said to laughter.

“No, I think it’ll be uh. I think it has to happen. I think they’re desperate,” he added.

Not desperate enough, it seems. Multiple U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Iran believes it is still in a strong position and is not currently willing to engage in substantial negotiations to end the U.S. and Israel’s military onslaught, U.S. officials told The New York Times Wednesday.

Trump has claimed that the U.S. has satisfied nearly all its objectives in the region—but will continue to hit Iran very hard over the next two weeks. Meanwhile, he has offered no plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump Says There’s No Money for Daycare Because We Have to Fight Wars

President Trump used an Easter lunch to talk about how we can’t take care of kids or sick people—we can only take care of the U.S. military.

President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House.
The White House
President Donald Trump at his Easter lunch at the White House, on April 1

Donald Trump doesn’t think the federal government should fund childcare, Medicare, or Medicaid.

At an Easter lunch reception at the White House Wednesday, the president told guests exactly what he thought about what the U.S. should be prioritizing, and it doesn’t bode well for the government’s most widely used and popular social programs.

“I said to [Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought], ‘Don’t send any money for daycare because the United States can’t take care of daycare.’ That has to be up to a state. We can’t take care of daycare. We’re a big country. We have 50 states. We have all these other people,” Trump said. “We’re fighting wars. We can’t take care of daycare. You got to let a state take care of daycare, and they should pay for it too. They should pay. They’ll have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it. And we could lower our taxes a little bit to them to make up.

“It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. We have to take care of one thing: military protection. We have to guard the country. But all these little things, all these little scams that have taken place … you have to let states take care of them,” Trump continued.

It’s a glaring admission from Trump, who confessed point-blank that he thinks the government’s only responsibility is to fund the military. It explains why he supported a bloated military budget even before starting the war in Iran. It also explains why he didn’t seem to mind massive cuts to Medicare and Medicaid with his “big, beautiful bill” last year. The White House’s YouTube account, after broadcasting Trump’s remarks live, has made the video private on the website.

The Trump administration tried to use childcare funding as a way to punish five Democratic-led states earlier this year, suspending federal funding for public welfare programs in New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota and making false claims about fraud. While that decision was struck down by a federal judge on Tuesday, his comments about Medicare and Medicaid don’t bode well for the millions of Americans who depend on them. How will Trump’s fellow Republicans, and the rest of the country, take these disturbing remarks?

This story has been updated.

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