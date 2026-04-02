Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Compares Him to Jesus at Easter Event
Paula White-Cain used an Easter lunch at the White House to make the blasphemous claim.
Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain compared the president to Jesus Christ during an Easter lunch at the White House Wednesday afternoon.
“Jesus taught so many lessons through his death, burial, and resurrection. He showed us great leadership, great transformation requires great sacrifice. And Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life,” White-Cain said with the president standing behind her. “You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our lord and savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for him, and it didn’t end there for you.”
White-Cain, who has claimed in the past that the White House is “holy ground” and that “to say no to President Trump would be saying no to God,” went on to connect Trump with the Easter holiday.
“God always had a plan: On the third day, he rose, he defeated evil, he conquered death, hell, and the grave. And because he rose, we all know that we can rise. And sir, because of his resurrection, you rose up,” White-Cain continued. “Because he was victorious, you are victorious. And I believe that the Lord said to tell you this: Because of his victory, you will be victorious in all you put your hands to.”
Trump silently said “thank you” as White-Cain concluded her speech to applause from the room.
The comparison was not well received on social media. Catholic theologian Rich Raho called the remarks “blasphemous.”
“It’s stunning to see a US Bishop standing right there on the stage while Paula White compares Trump to Jesus Christ,” Raho said, pointing out that the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Robert Barron, was standing onstage not far from Trump.
The Reverend Benjamin Cremer also called the comments “blasphemy,” saying, “This is what it sounds like to take Jesus’ name in vain.” Jesuit priest James Martin said that White-Cain crossed a big line.
“Asking God, in a public prayer, to help a political leader make wise decisions, care for the poor, seek peace, foster harmony, and try to include all those who feel excluded? Yes. Comparing a political leader, in a public prayer, to the sinless Son of God during Holy Week? No,” Martin posted on X.
The event was supposed to be closed to the press, but the White House mistakenly uploaded the video to YouTube before removing it Wednesday evening. Do Trump and Republicans agree with Trump being fêted and deified like this?