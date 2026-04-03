Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Iran Shoots Down U.S. Fighter Jet, Tells People to Hunt Missing Pilot

Iran says it has shot down a U.S. fighter jet. The Trump administration isn’t commenting.

A U.S. Air Force F-15 jet
Erik Marmor/Getty Images
A U.S. Air Force F-15 jet

A U.S. fighter jet was reportedly shot down by Iran on Friday. Iran is offering a “precious prize” to anyone who captures the pilot alive.

Iranian state media reported, and U.S. officials have anonymously confirmed to various outlets, that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran. If confirmed by the U.S. military, this would be the first time Iran shot down a fighter jet over the country since the war began five weeks ago.

The Trump administration has thus far refused to publicly comment on the news.

There are conflicting reports as to whether the pilot of the jet was able to successfully eject before the crash. But just in case they did, Iranian state media is encouraging anyone who can to hunt them down.

“If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize,” an anchor said.

This is yet another nightmare scenario on the thirty-fifth day of a war that Trump has been declaring over for weeks. The image of Iran civilians going after a downed U.S. pilot does not align with the rhetoric of Iran being subdued and defeated like Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth have been saying. And while Iran has claimed to have shot U.S. planes down before, it has not gone on live TV to invoke a manhunt for a U.S. soldier.

X screenshot OSINTdefender @sentdefender A McDonnell-Douglas ACES II (Advanced Concept Ejection Seat) from a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle has been found by residents in Southern Iran, the whereabouts or status of the pilot and weapons officer is currently unknown, with unconfirmed reports that one or both of the crewmembers have been captured by members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). (photo)
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Pete Hegseth Risks Military Readiness for Dumbest Reason

The Defense secretary is blocking promotions across the military in the middle of a war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures and speaks at a podium
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s rampant racism and sexism extend further than we previously knew.

Hegseth has made efforts to block or delay the promotion of more than one dozen female and Black officers across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Marines, according to nine U.S. officials familiar with the process who spoke with NBC News.

“There is not a single service that has been immune to this level of involvement by Hegseth,” one of the U.S. officials told NBC News.

These leaks come just hours after Hegseth removed General Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, in the midst of Donald Trump’s reckless war in Iran. George had recently asked to meet Hegseth to discuss his decision to thwart promotions for female and Black service members, but Hegseth refused, two of the U.S. officials told NBC News. Clearly, military officials aren’t pleased with Hegseth’s decisions.

The apparent reasons to block these promotions varied but seemed to have nothing to do with conduct—more with the identities of the officers and what they represented to Hegseth.

Two officials told NBC News that the officers whose advancement were blocked had been supportive of mask mandates or were Black or female, and therefore attached to the DEI programs Hegseth has spent months railing against. Another officer was denied a promotion due to their affiliation with former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, the officials said.

Hegseth blocked the promotions of three Marines, including two women and one Black man. He held up a list of naval officers who’d been selected to become one-star admirals, sparking concern that some could be removed over race or gender. In the Air Force, female officers and members of racial minority groups were pulled off a list for promotion, among others.

Hegseth’s moves could also prove dangerous, considering the U.S. is in the middle of a war. Preventing senior officers from taking over their new posts could hurt military readiness.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Pam Bondi’s Replacement Reveals He’s Worse on Epstein Than She Was

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is ready to wash his hands of the whole debacle.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche leans forward and smirks
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The man tapped to fill Pam Bondi’s shoes isn’t any better at handling the Epstein files than she was.

Hours after Donald Trump named him as Bondi’s temporary successor on Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche took to Fox News, weaving a bold-faced lie about the celebrity pedophile investigation to the network’s conservative audience.

“The Department of Justice has now released all the files with respect to the Epstein saga,” Blanche said. “[Former] Attorney General Bondi and I appeared in front of Congress voluntarily a couple weeks ago to answer any questions they had. We have made every single congressman—senator—available to come and see any document, redacted or unredacted, that they want.

“To the extent the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward,” Blanche added.

But the notion that the DOJ has released everything it has on the Epstein files just isn’t true.

The agency has released roughly 3.5 million pages of evidence related to Epstein’s crimes, but according to a memo from Blanche’s former office in January, the DOJ’s “collection efforts resulted in more than 6 million pages being identified.” That would suggest the agency has only released about half of the evidence that DOJ employees had already determined to be related to the case.

Failing to provide all of the documentation related to the Epstein files is in violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress and signed by Trump into law in November.

Lawmakers were quick to call out the discrepancy in Blanche’s numbers, indicating that the Epstein files are likely to be just as big an issue for the new DOJ chief as for his predecessor.

“This is a lie. About 50 percent of the files have been released and per our subpoena it’s illegal to withhold them,” wrote California Representative Robert Garcia on X, responding to a clip of the interview. “Blanche may think it’s over, but we are just getting started.”

At least one Republican similarly put Blanche to task, reminding the new DOJ head of the looming release deadline.

“Congratulations AG Blanche,” posted Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie. “Now you have 30 days to release the rest of the files before becoming criminally liable for failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Tells Congress How He Plans to Give Military Largest Budget Ever

President Trump has asked Congress for the largest military budget in modern history.

President Donald Trump speaking in the White House
Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House, on April 1.

President Trump is seeking the largest military budget in this country’s modern history for 2027, even as a multitude of domestic issues—from health care to housing, to the general cost of living—continue to persist.

The White House on Friday requested $1.5 trillion from Congress, which would amount to a 40 percent increase from what the Pentagon spent this fiscal year. The budget would come at the expense of the social safety net, with the administration estimating at least $73 billion in cuts across domestic programs. This comes just days after Trump told his supporters at a private lunch that “it’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things.”

The White House’s budget fact sheets state its intention to “cut woke programs” like the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Justice Program, the Community Services Block Grants meant to address poverty, and the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which supports banks and lenders in underserved parts of the country. The Trump administration claims such programs have been “hijacked by radicals” and “advance critical race theory.”

Trump is asking for a trillion-dollar check for death and destruction while actively shutting down programs that help Americans of all backgrounds, all while so many people can’t afford to buy a home, pay off their student loans, or even break a leg.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Threatens More War Crimes After Double-Tap on Iran Bridge

Donald Trump bragged about destroying a highway bridge near Tehran.

The B1 bridge outside Tehran, Iran, after the U.S. military struck it twice
ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images
The destroyed B1 bridge outside Tehran

President Donald Trump is bragging about committing war crimes in Iran—and promising to commit even more.

The U.S. military executed a double-tap strike on a highway bridge outside of Tehran, according to a U.S. official who spoke anonymously to The New York Times Thursday.

The two strikes reportedly struck the bridge roughly an hour apart, with the second arriving while emergency responders, who are considered protected civilians, were assisting the wounded.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday night, the U.S. president appeared to celebrate that strike and promise more destruction like it.

“Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!” Trump wrote.

The military official claimed the strike site was a planned military supply route for Iran’s missile and drone forces, but Iran’s deputy governor of Alborz Province, Ghodratollah Seif, flatly denied that characterization, according to the Times.

Seif said that there was “absolutely no military activity” on the bridge. The dead and wounded reportedly included civilians who had been picnicking in a nearby park for the final day of the Persian New Year.

A former State Department lawyer told the Times that the bridge appeared to have been “targeted not to provide any military advantage but in the hopes of coercing Tehran and generating content.”

Of course, extensive destruction not justified by a military necessity is a war crime, and these wouldn’t be the first the U.S. military has committed in Trump’s reckless war.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

It Sure Seems Like Pam Bondi Isn’t Escaping That Epstein Subpoena

If Republicans’ reactions to her firing are anything to go by, Bondi will still be forced to testify before Congress.

Attorney General Pam Bondi
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Now-former Attorney General Pam Bondi

Despite being fired by President Trump on Thursday, outgoing Attorney General Pam Bondi may still have to respond to a congressional subpoena and testify under oath in two weeks.

Last month, five Republicans joined every single Democrat on the House Oversight Committee to vote to subpoena Bondi, and on Thursday, Democrats and even Republicans on the committee said that they still expected Bondi to show up and answer questions about her handling of the government’s release of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee,” ranking member Robert Garcia posted on X, along with a statement on behalf of the committee’s Democrats. “They are wrong—and we look forward to hearing from her under oath.”

X Oversight Dems @OversightDems Statement from Ranking Member @RepRobertGarcia on Pam Bondi's recent firing.

Republicans didn’t hold back, either.

“My subpoena still stands,” Republican Representative Nancy Mace posted. “When the Oversight Committee moved to subpoena Bondi, I did it by name, not by or not as the sitting Attorney General of the U.S. RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES.”

Representative Lauren Boebert, also a Republican member of the committee, made a joke about Bondi’s infamous comments about stock market gains in response to questions about Epstein during a congressional hearing in February.

“DOW fell below 50,000?” Boebert posted on X, suggesting she has little sympathy for Bondi and may also still support the subpoena.

Republican Representative and Oversight Chair James Comer isn’t being so forthcoming, though. In a statement, a committee spokesperson said, “Since Pam Bondi is no longer Attorney General, Chairman Comer will speak with Republican members and the Department of Justice about the status of the deposition subpoena and confer on next steps.”

Will Trump and his fellow Republicans stop Bondi from testifying? While the president was clearly dissatisfied with Bondi’s performance (and her firing may have had to do with more than just Epstein), he may try to keep her quiet because of how much she knows about him.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Pete Hegseth Ousts Top General in Middle of Iran War

The defense secretary has fired another senior military officer—this time, in the middle of a growing war.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a podium.
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired the highest-ranking Army officer in the country in the middle of the U.S. war on Iran.

On Thursday, CBS News reported that Hegseth had asked Gen. Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, to step down and retire. The Biden appointee’s term was set to end in 2027; Army chiefs of staff typically serve four-year terms. George joins more than a dozen high-ranking military officers who have been fired since Hegseth and his ultra-hawkish ideology took over at the Pentagon.

According to CBS, the Pentagon wanted someone who’d do a better job of listening to Hegseth and President Trump and their vision for the Army. “We are grateful for his service, but it was time for a leadership change in the Army,” an official said. The move comes at a crucial moment, as the U.S.-Israeli joint war in Iran grows more serious. On Thursday, Trump and Hegseth promised to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age.”

X screenshot Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth Back to the Stone Age.
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Who Will Trump Pick to Replace Pam Bondi?

Donald Trump is reportedly considering at least two people, while his allies in Washington are pushing at least one more.

Ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi stands in front of reporters in the Capitol
Nathan Posner/Anadolu/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has to nominate someone to replace Attorney General Pam Bondi and, big surprise: His options are all bad.

Ahead of Bondi’s ouster Thursday, reports were already swirling that a dissatisfied Trump was planning to tap Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, to replace her.

Since taking on his role in January 2025, Zeldin has been a fierce supporter of Trump’s agenda, overseeing what he called “the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States.”

To achieve the president’s energy production goals, Zeldin has tried to make life easier for polluters by eviscerating auto fuel standards, oil drilling limits, and the “endangerment finding” underlying emissions regulations. Under Zeldin, Trump’s EPA is overseeing a historic decline in enforcement of the nation’s environmental laws.

Zeldin has a legal background, and became the youngest attorney in New York state at the time in 2004, at the age of 23. He served in Congress from 2015 until 2023, where he supported Trump in both of his impeachments and voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election.

But there are other names being floated to replace Bondi.

One person being discussed as a potential new attorney general is Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, according to MeidasTouch’s Scott MacFarlane.

The former Fox News host Trump tapped for the top federal prosecutor in the nation’s capital would certainly be loyal: She once bragged about how far she went to push Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen.

But Pirro is mired in many of the same kinds of disasters that plagued Bondi’s reign. Pirro’s office was behind a thwarted effort to pursue a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, one of the president’s perceived enemies. Pirro’s office also failed four separate times to indict one woman accused of assaulting a federal agent. And in February, Pirro enraged the MAGA base when she warned citizens not to bring firearms to the District of Columbia.

Some senators are hoping Trump will hear their pitch for Utah Senator Mike Lee as attorney general, two sources with knowledge of the matter told NOTUS. Lee is probably best known for posting MAGA conspiracy theories and shitposting online.

Lee spent several years as an attorney with a private law firm in appellate and Supreme Court litigation before serving for three years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Salt Lake City. He later held a one-year clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

For now, Trump has promoted Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to interim attorney general.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Puerto Rico Falls Victim to Trump’s War on Solar Power

Programs meant to help the island’s struggling power grid have been slashed.

Demonstrators in San Juan, Puerto Rico hold flat a big flag of Puerto Rico, with other smaller flags of Puerto Rico visible in the crowd. Behind the demonstrators, trees and tall buildings are visible.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators hold a giant flag of Puerto Rico as they march during the “No Kings” national day of protest in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 28.

Nearly 40,000 poor and working-class people in Puerto Rico were promised accessible solar panels and battery storage from the U.S. government following massive blackouts after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Hurricane Fiona in 2022. Within a year of Donald Trump winning his second term as president, his administration eliminated the programs.

On Thursday, Grist reported that the Trump administration has diverted a large chunk of funding away from the Energy Resilience Fund, a $1 billion program Congress formed in 2022, and handed over what’s left of it to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or PREPA—a government-owned energy company with a history of corruption and incompetence. On top of that, in January, Trump’s Department of Energy eliminated $350 million in grants to low-income households on the island to set up their own solar systems.

“Why would you cancel something that is working as intended and being executed, to give it to someone that has a bad history?” a former Energy Department official told Grist, referring to PREPA. “Why are we risking these funds?”

The ailing state of Puerto Rico’s power grid was exacerbated by Hurricane Fiona in 2022 and Hurricane Maria in 2017. Both resulted in blackouts across the island, and the infrastructure failure caused by the former—not by the storm itself—killed around 3,000 people in Puerto Rico. Now Trump has placed the power grid, and the safety of thousands of Puerto Ricans, in flux as hurricane season approaches once again.

Only 6,000 solar battery units were placed before the ERF’s funding was cut. Read the full report here.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Ballroom Plans Get Approved—but He Can’t Do Anything About It

A judge has ordered all construction on Donald Trump’s ballroom to halt until Congress votes on it.

A crane stands next to the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The National Capital Planning Commission, or NCPC, issued final approval for Donald Trump’s White House ballroom Thursday, a key goalpost for the enormous development.

The decision arrived two days after U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ordered construction on the site to cease until Trump obtained congressional approval. It is not clear yet if the agency’s approval will bear any weight with regard to the halted timeline, which Trump has tried to expedite in an attempt to complete the project before he is out of office.

Leon argued in a 35-page opinion Tuesday that while the president serves as the “steward of the White House for future generations of First Families,” he does not own it, emphasizing that “no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have” with regard to reimagining the White House grounds.

Trump has repeatedly rejected the fact that he needs Congress’s approval to build upon or demolish the publicly owned mansion.

The 12-person NCPC was originally set to vote on the ballroom in March, but was delayed until Thursday due to the number of individuals wishing to comment on the development at the committee meeting. Most of those who spoke were opposed, reported the Associated Press.

Trump’s idea to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the executive estate has been riddled with problems and colored by lies since he first announced the project in July. Initially, Trump pledged that the development would “be near but not touching” the White House East Wing.

Months later, his construction teams completely razed the FDR-era extension, plowing forward without prerequisite approval from the NCPC or the express permission of Congress, both of which were conveniently unavailable at the time due to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The ballroom’s estimated price tag has been similarly difficult to nail down. Trump originally claimed that the project would cost $200 million, but a decision to tack on extra construction to the site doubled its cost to $400 million. The new building will have 40-foot ceilings, be able to accommodate up to 1,000 seated guests, and would constitute 22,000 square feet of the 90,000-square-foot development, according to projections offered by East Wing ballroom architect Shalom Baranes in January.

The ballroom is the biggest and most expensive reform Trump has proposed to the White House, but it’s far from his only attempt to remake the “People’s House” in his image. Trump also renovated Jackie Kennedy’s famous Rose Garden, mowing down flowers in order to literally pave paradise. He gutted the Lincoln bathroom, transforming it from Lyndon B. Johnson’s “favorite office” into a marble-slathered eyesore, and swapped the historic Palm Room’s lush green tones and tall ferns for white paint and framed photos of plants.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington