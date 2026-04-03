Iran Shoots Down U.S. Fighter Jet, Tells People to Hunt Missing Pilot
Iran says it has shot down a U.S. fighter jet. The Trump administration isn’t commenting.
A U.S. fighter jet was reportedly shot down by Iran on Friday. Iran is offering a “precious prize” to anyone who captures the pilot alive.
Iranian state media reported, and U.S. officials have anonymously confirmed to various outlets, that an American F-15 fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran. If confirmed by the U.S. military, this would be the first time Iran shot down a fighter jet over the country since the war began five weeks ago.
The Trump administration has thus far refused to publicly comment on the news.
There are conflicting reports as to whether the pilot of the jet was able to successfully eject before the crash. But just in case they did, Iranian state media is encouraging anyone who can to hunt them down.
“If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize,” an anchor said.
This is yet another nightmare scenario on the thirty-fifth day of a war that Trump has been declaring over for weeks. The image of Iran civilians going after a downed U.S. pilot does not align with the rhetoric of Iran being subdued and defeated like Trump and Defense Secretary Hegseth have been saying. And while Iran has claimed to have shot U.S. planes down before, it has not gone on live TV to invoke a manhunt for a U.S. soldier.