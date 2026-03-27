DOD: We’ll Take Anyone for This War. Well, as Long as You’re Not …

The closest historical parallel to what is happening to transgender people in the military is, surprise surprise, Adolf Hitler’s removal of Jewish troops from the Reichswehr and the Wehrmacht. The difference is that Hegseth’s policies on transgender people are even more draconian than Hitler’s were on Jews in the army. In 1934, those who were “half- or quarter-blooded” Jews were allowed to remain in the German military as enlisted men or noncommissioned officers, respectively. Up to 150,000 people of partial Jewish ancestry were part of the German military during World War II. Seventy (or so) “full-blooded” Jews were pushed out of the military in 1934, while over 4,500 transgender people are being forced out of the American military today.

It is also worth pointing out that the only time a country excludes a group of people from the military when engaged in a war requiring massive manpower is when they do not even see those people as being valuable as slaves, cannon fodder, or bullet sponges. Only Germany in World War II resorted to this level of exclusion, and only then with “full-blooded” Jews. The Wehrmacht was more than happy to take on other “lesser” groups like Slavs, Ukrainians, Czechs, Poles, and more to draw on all the manpower resources available. This should provide some context for the intentions of the administration toward transgender people going forward.

The result of all this is a completely irrational recruitment and retention policy as the U.S. appears ready to plunge deeper into a bloody war that looks unwinnable on the ground. The Department of Defense is lowering standards for everyone except for the highly qualified, highly motivated people who belong to minority groups the administration despises. As a result, the military shrinks, the quality of personnel in the military drops, experience is unnecessarily lost, and the quality and size of the pool from which to draw recruits shrinks. The irony is that the people this administration despises won’t end up dying in the war it chose. It would be of some comfort to transgender people, if they weren’t well aware there are far worse things potentially waiting for them than fighting in Iran.