It Sure Seems Like Pam Bondi Isn’t Escaping That Epstein Subpoena
If Republicans’ reactions to her firing are anything to go by, Bondi will still be forced to testify before Congress.
Despite being fired by President Trump on Thursday, outgoing Attorney General Pam Bondi may still have to respond to a congressional subpoena and testify under oath in two weeks.
Last month, five Republicans joined every single Democrat on the House Oversight Committee to vote to subpoena Bondi, and on Thursday, Democrats and even Republicans on the committee said that they still expected Bondi to show up and answer questions about her handling of the government’s release of files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee,” ranking member Robert Garcia posted on X, along with a statement on behalf of the committee’s Democrats. “They are wrong—and we look forward to hearing from her under oath.”
Republicans didn’t hold back, either.
“My subpoena still stands,” Republican Representative Nancy Mace posted. “When the Oversight Committee moved to subpoena Bondi, I did it by name, not by or not as the sitting Attorney General of the U.S. RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES.”
Representative Lauren Boebert, also a Republican member of the committee, made a joke about Bondi’s infamous comments about stock market gains in response to questions about Epstein during a congressional hearing in February.
“DOW fell below 50,000?” Boebert posted on X, suggesting she has little sympathy for Bondi and may also still support the subpoena.
Republican Representative and Oversight Chair James Comer isn’t being so forthcoming, though. In a statement, a committee spokesperson said, “Since Pam Bondi is no longer Attorney General, Chairman Comer will speak with Republican members and the Department of Justice about the status of the deposition subpoena and confer on next steps.”
Will Trump and his fellow Republicans stop Bondi from testifying? While the president was clearly dissatisfied with Bondi’s performance (and her firing may have had to do with more than just Epstein), he may try to keep her quiet because of how much she knows about him.