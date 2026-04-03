GOP Candidate Tells Black Man Asking Questions He Should Be Lynched

Yet several Republicans have already thrown their support behind the initiative, effectively lending credence to the idea that taxpayer funds should actually be used to rehabilitate the island prison. Immediately after Trump initially pitched the idea in May, Senator Eric Schmitt vaunted the plan as “very smart.” Markwayne Mullin, the Oklahoma senator recently turned homeland security secretary, also endorsed the scheme on X.

Representative Mary E. Miller even got to work itemizing a fantasy list of the most important Alcatraz inductees: “The first person to be sent to Alcatraz should be Anthony Fauci,” she wrote in May, referring to the pandemic-era director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In reality, there is practically zero possibility that the famed prison would reopen to house more prisoners. Alcatraz—which operated for just 29 years—was shut down in 1963 in part due to how expensive it was to operate. Data from the federal Bureau of Prisons shows that housing inmates at Alcatraz was three times more expensive than at other jails thanks to the fact that it is located on a remote island, requiring all of its resources, such as water, food, and fuel, to be shipped from the mainland.