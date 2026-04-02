Trump’s New Budget Cuts More Health Care to Pay for More Wars

“We could just take their oil. But, you know, I’m not sure that the people in our country have the patience to do that, which is unfortunate. You know, they want to see it end. If we stayed there, I, you know, I’d prefer just to take the oil. We could do it so easily. I would prefer that, but people in the country sort of say, ‘Just win, you’re winning so big. Just win, come home,’” Trump said in the speech.

It seems the White House may have uploaded that video unintentionally. It's now been made private.



But I downloaded it, so here's the full WH feed of the Easter lunch earlier today.



Trump does sound a bit more candid here than he does in front of reporters. https://t.co/PicD2aCH4e pic.twitter.com/sqPjqur0cc — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 1, 2026

Trump also mentioned his address to the country to take place later that evening, saying to the audience, “Tonight I’m making a little speech at 9 o’clock and basically I’m gonna tell everybody how great I am.”

The whole speech seems to be an insight into what Trump actually thinks but isn’t willing to say to the broader public. But the American people deserve to know what the president thinks about them and their needs, even if it’s not very much.