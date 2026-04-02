Trump’s New Budget Cuts More Health Care to Pay for More Wars
Donald Trump’s 2027 budget plan is even worse than his last one.
Donald Trump is preparing to release a budget plan that sets aside more than $1 trillion for defense spending in 2027, a sum that will be at least partially paid for by cuts to programs that actually help Americans.
Trump is reportedly looking to boost defense spending to $1.5 trillion in 2027, up from the nearly $1 trillion spent in 2026, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The demand for more defense funding comes amid Trump’s increasingly unpopular war in Iran, and its ever-rising price tag, unknown death toll, and vacillating objectives.
All of this comes at the cost of cutting federal programs—a tool that Democrats could use to their advantage come the midterm elections. Trump’s drastic cuts to the federal workforce and reduction on health care spending should play nicely for the Democrats who hope to highlight affordability.
Trump spoke frankly Wednesday about prioritizing paying for a war over programs such as universal daycare, Medicaid, and Medicare. So frankly, in fact, that the White House removed a recording of his speech after posting it.
Trump’s 2027 budget proposal is also expected to update 10-year deficit projections, which are currently placed at around $16 trillion. During his first term, Trump promised to erase the nation’s debt, but instead added $7.8 trillion to it. Given that the Supreme Court struck down his disastrous reciprocal tariff policy that he promised would help balance the deficit, it’s not clear how he’d make good on that promise now.
The U.S. government is staring down a projected $1.9 trillion deficit for this fiscal year, with the total national debt now pushing $39 trillion.