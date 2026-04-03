Obama’s Lead Iran Negotiator Just Had Her Account Hacked

Attached is unconfirmed footage shared by Iranian state media of a shot-down U.S. F-15 fighter jet, as well as unconfirmed images of its debris. What has been confirmed is that the Iranian military did shoot down a U.S. fighter jet over Iran, and Iranian officials have since called on civilians to search for and capture the pilot.

“It appears I have been hacked,” Sherman posted almost two hours later. “Recent tweet is not from me.”

It is unclear who the hackers are or where they came from, although they could likely be tied to Iran. For some reason, the post is still up on Sherman’s page.