Toddler Sexually Abused After Immigration Agents Took Her From Her Mom

The young girl’s father had tried repeatedly to reunite with his daughter, but his efforts were stalled as the government told him it couldn’t make an appointment to take his fingerprints. “She was so long in there,” he told the AP. “I just think that if they would have moved faster, nothing like that would have happened.”

A caregiver in the foster home discovered that the girl’s underwear was on backwards, and the girl told her she’d been abused multiple times, causing bleeding. The girl underwent a forensic exam and an interview, and the findings were reported to law enforcement. The older child who’d committed the abuse was removed from that foster program.

The girl’s father told the AP that he was simply told there had been an “accident.”