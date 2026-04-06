Toddler Sexually Abused After Immigration Agents Took Her From Her Mom
The child’s father, a legal permanent resident in the U.S., alleges that his daughter suffered sexual abuse at the foster home where the government placed her.
A three-year-old girl’s family alleges she was sexually abused in foster care after being separated from her mother by immigration enforcement, The Associated Press reported Sunday.
After crossing illegally through the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, the girl was removed from her mother’s custody and placed in a foster home by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). Five months later, the girl was returned to the custody of her father, a legal permanent U.S. resident, and he learned that his daughter had allegedly been abused by another child in the same home.
The young girl’s father had tried repeatedly to reunite with his daughter, but his efforts were stalled as the government told him it couldn’t make an appointment to take his fingerprints. “She was so long in there,” he told the AP. “I just think that if they would have moved faster, nothing like that would have happened.”
A caregiver in the foster home discovered that the girl’s underwear was on backwards, and the girl told her she’d been abused multiple times, causing bleeding. The girl underwent a forensic exam and an interview, and the findings were reported to law enforcement. The older child who’d committed the abuse was removed from that foster program.
The girl’s father told the AP that he was simply told there had been an “accident.”
“I asked them, ‘What happened? I want to know. I’m her father. I want to know what’s going on,’ and they just told me that they couldn’t give me more information, that it was under investigation,” the father said.
Lauren Fisher Flores, the attorney representing the young girl, said, “To have your child abused while in the government’s care, to not understand what has happened or how to protect them, to not even be told about the abuse, it is unimaginable.
“Children deserve safety and they belong with their parents.”
Fisher Flores said that legal intervention helped prompt the processing of the father’s sponsorship application.
The Trump administration has dramatically increased the burden for families hoping to facilitate the release of children placed in ORR’s custody. Sponsors now face stricter documentation requirements and even risk arrest themselves. In 2025, the average number of days a supposedly “unaccompanied” child spends in ORR’s care jumped to 117 from 30.
The Trump administration has taken thousands of children into custody. At the end of February, there were more than 2,300 children in ORR’s care, and roughly 300 placed in foster care.