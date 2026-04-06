Trump Suggests Gutting TSA After Blaming Shutdown on Democrats
Donald Trump seemed pretty pro-TSA when he was able to use it as a political talking point.
President Donald Trump wants to cut more than $1.5 billion—and thousands of jobs—from the Transportation Security Administration’s budget after subjecting its employees to weeks without pay.
The Trump administration wants to gut 9,400 workers from the 60,000-person agency, according to budget documents reviewed Monday by Reuters.
The 2027 White House budget suggests small airports to rely on private security screener, instead of TSA, and claims this change would cut 4,500 jobs.
“The airports that already use this program have demonstrated savings compared to Federal screening operations,” the White House budget documents stated. “The move would yield cost savings compared to Federal screening and begin reform of a troubled Federal agency.”
Airports that used privatized security avoided longer lines caused by the partial government shutdown, but using private companies risks compromising traveler safety and has been condemned by union leaders.
“It’s very important that people understand what privatization is,” Johnny Jones, secretary treasurer for AFGE TSA Council 100, told CNN. “It has nothing to do with your security or your safety. It has everything to do with somebody making a profit.”
The Department of Homeland Security has also pitched ending staffing at exit lanes, which would cut another 4,800 jobs.
Last month, Trump rejected a plan to pay TSA workers amid a partial government shutdown, because Democrats wouldn’t agree to fund the president’s reckless federal immigration enforcement. Republican lawmakers had also made efforts to stall funding TSA in order to continue the fight over immigration funding.
Finally, last week, Trump signed an executive order to pay workers at TSA, which has been hemorrhaging employees as paycheck after paycheck has gone unpaid, causing severe disruptions at airports across the country.