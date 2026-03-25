Former Trump Attorney General Spotted Stuck in 3-Hour-Long TSA Line
Airport chaos continues to grow thanks to the President Trump’s refusal to end the shutdown—and it’s finally hitting close to home.
Nobody is safe from airport chaos as President Donald Trump refuses to fund the Transportation Security Administration.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr was one of thousands of travelers stuck in a three-hour security line at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Wednesday morning.
The 75-year-old Republican, whom many describe as the worst attorney general in history, served under Trump from 2019 to 2020. Though he’s since turned on the president, Barr’s tenure was marked by his absurd manipulation of the Department of Justice in favor of Trump, including his bogus handling of the Mueller report, covering up evidence of the Trump campaign’s cooperation with Russia, and dropping the case against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Some might consider his airport experience on Wednesday karma, if it wasn’t for the fact that most of the nation is also subject to the same horrid conditions.
As the partial government shutdown enters its sixth week and TSA workers continue to not be paid, airport lines have reached disastrous highs across the country. Nowhere has the mayhem been worse than at Houston’s George Bush Airport, where 36 percent of TSA officers have quit. On Tuesday, more than 40 percent of the airport’s security staff did not show up to work, The New York Times reported.
Though Trump has repeatedly blamed Democrats for the long lines at airports, the president rejected a deal from Senate Majority Leader John Thune last week that would fund the Transportation Security Administration.
In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump wrote he wouldn’t make a deal with Democrats unless they vote with Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, which would have catastrophic impacts on voting rights. “It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding,” the president wrote.
Trump instead deployed ICE agents to airports across the country, including Houston, to help manage lines. But, as Barr, experienced Wednesday, sending untrained, armed federal agents to airports isn’t doing much.