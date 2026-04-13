Judge Throws Out Trump’s Lawsuit Over Epstein Birthday Letter
A judge has dismissed President Trump’s defamation case against The Wall Street Journal.
A federal judge has tossed out President Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over their reporting on his salacious birthday letter to infamous sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The Journal successfully argued that Trump “fail[ed] to adequately allege that the statements in the Article are false or defamatory, actual malice, or special damages for his defamation per quod claim,” the judge noted, as he dismissed the case.
The infamous letter showed the silhouette of a woman containing a poem addressed to Epstein, in which Trump allegedly wrote “a pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret. Donald J. Trump.”
There is also a signature at the bottom of the woman’s figure, potentially mimicking pubic hair. It reads “Donald.”
This is a developing story.