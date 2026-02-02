Army Veterans Forced Out of Republican Town Hall as Crowd Erupts
Representative Mike Lawler, a swing-district Republican, faced overwhelming anger at his own town hall.
Americans continue to denounce their local representatives over their support of ICE.
After residents of Casper, Wyoming, booed Representative Harriet Hageman off stage last week, two protesters were removed from Representative Mike Lawler’s town hall on Sunday after demanding the congressman answer a question about ICE.
Lawler, a Republican representing New York’s 17th district, held the town hall at a local community college in Suffern, New York.
While discussing clashes between protesters and immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, members of the audience began chanting: “What’s your line?”
The chant was a callback to a viral clash at another of Lawler’s town halls in May, when a 64-year-old woman named Emily Feiner was literally carried out of one of Lawler’s assemblies after demanding he answer a question about where his “line” was in regard to standing up to Donald Trump.
On Sunday, as Lawler was serenaded with the “What’s your line?” chant, a man called out: “Answer the f—ing question!” Lawler had this man and one other ejected, according to The Journal News.
“Hey, bro, you can leave now,” Lawler told the first man. “Goodbye, goodbye.”
Video of the incident shows members of the crowd yelling “Shame!” and “Let him stay!” as the man is escorted out.
Feiner, who was also in attendance at Sunday’s town hall, said both men ejected were veterans.
“Tonight [Lawler] had two U.S. veterans removed for demanding that he actually answer constituents’ questions rather than grandstanding and gaslighting us,” she said. “As a retired VA social worker, this is shocking to me.”
On Monday, Lawler said the two individuals were ejected for rowdy behavior.
“The folks were removed for their conduct, not their questions,” he said. “In each instance, they were removed for continually disrupting, screaming, and using profane language.”