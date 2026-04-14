Trump’s Acting AG Says He Won’t Release Even One More Epstein File

“No, we have released everything,” Blanche replied. “So listen, we reviewed 6 million pieces of paper. What we released with anything that’s associated with the Epstein file. So we are not sitting on a single piece of paper.”

“Nothing?”

“Nothing that should be released. If we find something else tomorrow, we’ll release it. I don’t anticipate we will. So the misguided assumption that there is more to be released is because we reviewed millions and millions of pages within the department, millions of which had nothing to do with Epstein.... If we didn’t release it, it’s because it was not responsive to the law, and therefore not part of the Epstein files.... By law, we had to make certain redactions.... But we said to Congress, any congressman can come in and spend as much time as they want looking at everything unredacted.”