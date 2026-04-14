Trump’s Acting AG Says He Won’t Release Even One More Epstein File
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is acting like he has no authority to release anything else.
Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche claims that his department released every single Epstein file—and that if any weren’t released, it’s because they “were not responsive to the law.”
“You have the authority to go ahead and release more [of the Epstein files], do you not?” Blanche was asked Tuesday on Fox News. “And you have the authority to go to Congress, perhaps?”
“No, we have released everything,” Blanche replied. “So listen, we reviewed 6 million pieces of paper. What we released with anything that’s associated with the Epstein file. So we are not sitting on a single piece of paper.”
“Nothing?”
“Nothing that should be released. If we find something else tomorrow, we’ll release it. I don’t anticipate we will. So the misguided assumption that there is more to be released is because we reviewed millions and millions of pages within the department, millions of which had nothing to do with Epstein.... If we didn’t release it, it’s because it was not responsive to the law, and therefore not part of the Epstein files.... By law, we had to make certain redactions.... But we said to Congress, any congressman can come in and spend as much time as they want looking at everything unredacted.”
“I don’t know how this department or this president can be more transparent than saying ‘American people, here is every single document in our entire database. And if we had to redact it … anybody can come look at it if you’re a member of Congress.’”
This is facetious at best. As reported earlier this year, 2.5 million documents in the Justice Department’s investigative files on Epstein have yet to be released publicly, and many of the 3.5 million pages that were released have been redacted to hell.
“Todd Blanche needs a reminder that there’s a legally binding subpoena for documents that is different than the law,” Democratic Representative Robert Garcia wrote on X. “This investigation is not a hoax. The DOJ needs to release the rest of files.”