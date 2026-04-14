Hungary’s New Leader Reveals Victor Orbán Was Paying CPAC
Péter Magyar called the payments a “crime” and said his government would stop the funds.
Turns out the Hungarian government has been bankrolling the Conservative Political Action Conference for years.
Péter Magyar, who unseated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Sunday in a landslide, told reporters Monday that the outbound leader had diverted Hungarian taxpayer funds toward financing the American Republican conference.
Magyar noted that his government will be investigating Orbán’s expenditures, and will no longer finance CPAC or other right-wing institutions abroad.
“I believe the state should never have financed them in the first place, it was a crime,” Magyar said, according to an English translation of his remarks. “Mixing party financing with government spending from the state budget is, in my view, a criminal offense, and this will have to be investigated by the future authorities, including the National Office for the Recovery and Protection of Public Assets, since those budgetary funds were not meant to finance party events.”
The Trump administration fervently advocated for Orbán in the run-up to the election. Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio both travelled to Budapest to campaign for him, while Donald Trump repeatedly praised the authoritarian, far-right politician. All three American politicians endorsed Orbán, as did CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp.
Under Orbán’s 16-year rule, Hungary became an “illiberal state” with feigned elections. Orbán dismantled democratic checks and balances, silenced and controlled the news media, and weakened the country’s judiciary system.
The day of the election, CPAC’s official account released a statement in full support of their apparent anti-democratic fundraiser.
“CPAC is closely watching this very important election in Hungary today. We stand firmly with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian people as they vote,” the statement read. “We have proudly held CPAC Hungary five times, and each gathering has been wildly successful, bringing together conservatives from across Europe and the United States to champion sovereignty, family, and national identity.”
“He is a true example of a leader with strong conservative values who has courageously stood up to elitists and globalists from the EU and beyond to protect what is right for his country,” it continued. “We are with you, Hungary.”
Not only did Orbán lose on Sunday, but his party did, as well. Orbán’s Fidesz won just 55 seats in Hungary’s 199-seat National Assembly. Magyar’s Tisza party won 138.