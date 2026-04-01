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Top FEMA Official Doubles Down on Claim He Teleported to Waffle House

Gregg Phillips says he knows what he experienced, and it’s proof of the power of God.

Gregg Phillips
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Gregg Phillips, associate administrator of the Office of Response and Recovery at FEMA, during a House hearing on February 11

A Trump administration official continues to insist that he once teleported to a Waffle House, despite being mocked. 

As CNN reported in late March, Phillips has spoken on multiple podcasts about his teleportation activities, which include having gone to a church and to the breakfast restaurant chain. On one of the podcasts, Phillips, who serves as associate administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery at the Federal Emergency Management Association, said, “Teleporting is no fun. It was real.” But a follow-up CNN report reveals that Phillips has since doubled down, posting repeatedly on social media that the experience is real and connected to his religious beliefs. 

On Truth Social late last month, Phillips wrote, “I know what I’ve experienced, I know Who I serve.” Replying to another detractor, Phillips posted, “I have no regrets for my words nor my faith in my Savior, Jesus Christ. The Bible has many examples of the power of God.” In still another post, Phillips cited a passage from the New Testament’s Book of Acts where the Holy Spirit “snatched” away the apostle Philip after a baptism on a road between Jerusalem and Gaza, and Philip is then described as showing up in the city of Azotus, miles away. 

On a podcast in January 2025, Phillips said of the Waffle House experience, “I was with my boys one time, and I was telling them I was gonna go to Waffle House and get Waffle House. And I ended up at a Waffle House—this was in Georgia, and I end up at a Waffle House like 50 miles away from where I was.” 

Phillips’s job at FEMA has a lot of responsibility, dealing with emergency aid, restoring infrastructure, search and rescue operations, and distributing disaster assistance amounting to billions of dollars. At least one high-ranking official at the agency has praised his efforts, calling him “FEMA’s best hope at this moment” when he was hired back in December. 

But Phillips’s past—aside from his teleportation fixation—is controversial. As a major proponent of the “Big Lie,” the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump only lost the 2020 election because it was rigged against him, he had a prominent role in Dinesh D’Souza’s election-denial flop film 2000 Mules. And in January 2025, he said on a podcast regarding President Biden, “I would like to punch that b*tch in the mouth right now. He is a nasty, shitty, crappy human being, and he deserves to die. And I hope he does.”  

Last week, Phillips was supposed to testify at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing, but after CNN’s initial report, he was taken off of the schedule. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson said at the hearing that Phillips’s “violent rhetoric and wild conspiracy theories are troubling for someone who holds a leadership position at DHS.” 

Thompson was joined by Democratic Representative Tim Kennedy, who said Phillips was “wildly unfit for his role as head of FEMA response and recovery” because of “his violent statements about former President Biden” and “deeply troubling bigoted comments about immigrants.” 

“All of which, to me, makes him wholly disqualified to hold his position on its own—but only to be outdone by his claims of being teleported to a Waffle House,” Kennedy added.

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Pete Hegseth Lifts Punishment for Crew From Kid Rock Flyover

The Army had suspended the aircrew involved in a helicopter flyover of a No Kings protest and then of Kid Rock’s house.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth frowns during a press conference
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There will be zero consequences for the Army pilots that decided to fly their helicopters around Kid Rock’s house during a No Kings protest on Saturday.

Two Apache attack helicopters first flew over a protest in Nashville, Tennessee. They then hovered outside the MAGA musician’s nearby 27,000-square-foot mansion, a replica of the executive estate that Rock has dubbed the “Southern White House.” The incident was caught on tape by someone at the house, who also filmed Kid Rock saluting the choppers.

The crew of the aircraft was suspended Tuesday as a result. An Army spokesperson said that the incident was under administrative review, and “appropriate action” would be taken if any violations are discovered.

That review has since been thrown out the window at the behest of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“​​Thank you @KidRock,” Hegseth wrote on X Tuesday evening, sharing the country rapper’s video. “@USArmy pilots suspension LIFTED.”

“No punishment. No investigation,” Hegseth added, along with an American flag emoji. “Carry on, patriots.”

The Army identified the aircraft as AH-64 Apache helicopters that were operating around Nashville. A military spokesperson told NBC News Monday that the aircraft flew from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the Nashville area, and that the flyby and showboating over the musician’s house was entirely coincidental.

Donald Trump weighed in on the vehicles’ odd flight path Tuesday, telling Fox News’s Peter Doocy that “they probably shouldn’t have been doing it” and that the Army is “not supposed to be playing games.” But, in an apparent defense of their behavior, Trump suggested that “they like Kid Rock. I like Kid Rock. Maybe they were trying to defend him. I don’t know.”

“I’m sure they had a good time,” Trump said.

Rock, a country rapper from Detroit, has become an increasingly prominent figure in the MAGA scene in recent years. He played at the Republican National Convention in 2024, was present in the White House as Donald Trump signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping in March 2025, and headlined Turning Point USA’s counterprogramming to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show in February.

He’s also gotten close with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., playing a prominent role in a series of agency-sponsored “Make America Healthy Again” adverts that featured Kennedy and Rock chugging milk and swimming in a pool with pants on.

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Trump Suffers His Fourth—and Worst—Legal Blow in Just Hours

A federal judge has ruled that President Trump can be held accountable for his actions on January 6. Bring on the lawsuits.

President Donald Trump points while speaking
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President Trump has been dealt his fourth legal loss in less than 24 hours, as the federal judiciary rebukes his various abuses of presidential powers.

On Tuesday evening, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected Trump’s claim of presidential immunity regarding his actions on January 6, ruling that he can be held liable for the violence that day. Mehta decided that Trump’s speech to his supporters at the Ellipse and his communications with other officials can all be considered campaign activity. The ruling allows a lawsuit from police officers and Democratic politicians to continue—and opens the door to other similar lawsuits.

It’s a brutal blow for the president, who suffered three other losses just hours earlier. Also on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly allowed a lawsuit to continue against Health and Human Services, which is alleged to have illegally closed its Freedom of Information Act offices. And U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that President Trump’s executive order last May ending federal funding for NPR and PBS was illegal, writing that the First Amendment “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.”

Again on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon temporarily blocked President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom construction after a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation—which argues that Trump acted beyond his authority when he demolished the East Wing to build said ballroom.

March was a rough month for President Trump, as his plummeting approval rating caused by his war on Iran and immigration crackdown show. These consecutive legal losses won’t help either. While the judiciary has certainly been pushed around by the Trump administration for years, small district-level victories like these remind us of the power in basic checks and balances.

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Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Hit With Massive Pushback in Blue States

Secretaries of state are ready to fight back against Donald Trump’s efforts to restrict voting by mail.

Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order and speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s executive order targeting mail-in voting is already being challenged by states, while election experts say it’s dead on arrival.

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday requiring the Department of Homeland Security to partner with the Social Security Administration to assemble a list of verified U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote. The order also directs the U.S. Postal Service to bar anyone not included on these lists from receiving a mail-in or absentee ballot. Mail ballots are required to be packaged in special envelopes with trackable barcodes.

The order also empowered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate states and localities that give ballots to ineligible voters.

Trump called the order “foolproof” while signing it Tuesday evening, but states are already fighting back, Time reported Wednesday.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows called the order “laughably unconstitutional,” and promised there was no way her state would “obey in advance.” Despite Trump’s calls for Republicans to nationalize elections, the U.S. Constitution empowers states to run their own elections.

Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar also condemned the order, claiming it was just another attempt by Trump to undermine free and fair elections. “The President has spent years attempting to manufacture a crisis around mail voting when there is none. Any claims that there is widespread fraud in our elections are false and create chaos and confusion for voters in the middle of an election year,” he said in a statement.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes released a statement calling the order a “disgusting overreach” to “weaponize the sensitive information of voters in this country.”

Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read called the order a “desperate, illegal power grab,” adding, “My message to the president: We’ll see you in court.”

Marc Elias, founder of Democracy Docket, also announced his intention to challenge the order. “We know where this will go—the targeting of Democrats for mass disenfranchisement. We will sue and we will win,” he wrote on X.

Others election experts had a more laissez-faire attitude. David Becker, executive director for the Center for Election Innovation & Research, said that Trump’s order was a total nonstarter. “Some may freak out about this, but honestly, this is hilarious,” Becker told MS NOW. “He might as well sign an EO banning gravity.”

It’s worth noting that Trump recently voted by mail in a Palm Beach election won by a Democrat. Trump’s executive order comes as Republicans are attempting to pass the SAVE America Act, which would prohibit universal mail-in voting. Under the new legislation, voters would have to submit an application to receive a mail-in ballot.

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Trump Admits Presidential Library Is Just Another Way to Make Money

Donald Trump unveiled plans for his presidential library: a skyscraper bearing his name with multiple gold statues of him.

Donald Trump holds both hands next to his face and speaks while sitting at his desk in the Oval Office
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s presidential library will probably have very little to do with books and reading.

Trump shared a mock-up of the facility to his Truth Social account Sunday night, teasing a new glass skyscraper on the Miami skyline labeled “Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.” Renderings of the building included a red, white, and blue needle on top, a U.S. flag hanging down the side, and a gargantuan plane on the first floor that resembles the super luxury jumbo jet Qatar gifted him last year.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Tuesday, Trump directly addressed the proposed development, flatly admitting that his presidential library will probably not be a library at all.

“It’s a huge skyscraper—is that all a library?” asked a journalist.

“Well, it’s a library. It’s a museum, a library, it’s presidential,” Trump said. “But I wouldn’t start until I’m out of office. I don’t believe in building libraries or museums.”

Trump then went on to insult Barack Obama’s presidential library in Chicago, calling it “a very unattractive building” that’s in a “bad location.”

“I think you’re going to see a great one here,” Trump said, adding that he believes it will be built in the “best block in Miami.”

“Will people live on the floors?” asked another reporter.

“No, it’s going to most likely be a hotel, you know this concept could be an office but it’s most likely going to be a hotel with a beautiful building underneath and a 747 Airforce One in the lobby. It’ll be a trick,” Trump said.

Presidential libraries are typically built with private donations and managed by the National Archives and Records Administration. No such library ever erected in honor of a former president has featured a hotel.

It’s far from the first time that Trump has attempted to use his power and political prestige as a get-rich-quick scheme. Trump’s long list of election-year hustles included launching a remarkably ugly sneaker and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible co-promoted by “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, which was ultimately forced on Oklahoma public schools by their MAGA superintendent.

And last month—just two weeks into the Iran war—Trump issued a fundraising email to his supporters that promised a “National Security Briefing Membership” in exchange for their cash.

Read about Trump’s presidential library plans:
Trump Couldn’t Have Picked a Worse Time to Reveal Presidential Library
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Trump Booed at Kennedy Center Despite Effort to Remake It in His Image

Boos were still audible over applause from the audience.

Donald Trump raises his fist while standing next to Melania Trump in a balcony at the Kennedy Center
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were booed at the prestigious national theater the president has spent months running into the ground.

While attending the opening night of Chicago at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, Trump appeared to receive a mixed reaction from the audience.

One video posted by PatriotTakes on X showed Trump and Melania standing in the mezzanine at the Kennedy Center receiving some applause and some loud boos.

In a 31-second clip posted by Rapid Response 47, the boos are much less audible, until the last 10 seconds.

CNN reported that Trump received a “warm reception” compared to when he attended the opening show of Les Misérables in June, when he was protested by drag performers.

The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese wrote on X that there had been two warring factions in the audience. “President Trump enters the Kennedy Center to loud cheers. Some boos, but the crowd drowned them out with more cheers,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, Trump announced that he planned to shutter the Kennedy Center for two years for “Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding.”

Many have speculated that the planned temporary closure is an attempt by Trump to save face after his takeover of the institution—including renaming it the “Trump-Kennedy Center”—led to a sharp decline in ticket sales and multiple artists canceling shows.

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MAGA Furious as Trump Restores Planned Parenthood Funding

The Trump administration is restoring grants to Planned Parenthood after a series of legal challenges.

President Trump splays his hands out as if to shrug.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The Trump administration is going to restore funding to Planned Parenthood, and conservatives are not happy.

Right-wing media outlet The Daily Wire reported Tuesday that the White House will continue Biden-era grants to the family planning organization for another year, but end them after that.

“The administration has issued the fifth and final year of Title X grants that were locked in place during the Biden presidency,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai told the outlet. “The administration faced significant legal challenges in stopping any of these dollars from going out.”

Planned Parenthood has long been targeted by the right for its abortion and contraception services, even though it provides many other vital health programs, and the Trump administration’s decision immediately drew a backlash.

“This is an inexplicable slap in the face to the pro-life GOP base,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of SBA Pro-Life America, told The Daily Wire. “Three out of 4 GOP base voters support defunding Planned Parenthood. One third of those voters say they’d be less enthusiastic about voting this November if the GOP abandons pro-life policies.”

Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America (who graduated from college more than two decades ago), complained on X Monday night that she and other abortion opponents were told that the funding would continue because “the rules require it.”

“Let’s talk about that,” Hawkins posted. “If we are going to claim we must follow ‘the rules’ to fund abortion vendors, then we should also enforce the law that prohibits mailing Chemical Abortion Pills. The Comstock Act is already federal law, and it makes it ILLEGAL to traffic dangerous abortion drugs by mail.

“The Trump Administration doesn’t get to ignore federal law when it comes to the predatory abortion industry and then reward the same industry with more taxpayer dollars!” Hawkins added.

The White House’s decision shouldn’t be mistaken as a friendly move toward reproductive rights. The Trump administration is in the midst of several court battles over its policies, and has appealed many losses to the Supreme Court.

Administration officials, who are staunchly anti-abortion, probably see one last year of Planned Parenthood funding as a small price to pay until they can ditch it altogether. In the meantime, though, it’s funny to see the president’s base fly into a rage even as he has successfully restricted abortion rights in many other ways.

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Army Suspends Crew in Weird Helicopter Flyover at No Kings Protest

The helicopter then flew by Kid Rock’s house in Tennessee.

People protest against Donald Trump’s administration in Nashville, Tennessee
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No Kings protesters in Nashville, Tennessee

The Army has suspended the aircrew that flew over Kid Rock’s house during a No Kings protest on Saturday.

Two Apache attack helicopters hovered outside the MAGA musician’s 27,000-square-foot Tennessee mansion, a replica of the executive estate that Rock has dubbed the “Southern White House.” In a bizarre exchange recorded by someone at Rock’s house, the “Bawitdaba” singer saluted the wayward copter.

“This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know,” Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, captioned the clip on X. “God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

A second video posted to Ritchie’s account revealed that two helicopters had passed by his wannabe presidential property.

The Army identified the aircraft as AH-64 Apache helicopters that were operating around Nashville. A military spokesperson told NBC News Monday that the aircraft flew from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to the Nashville area.

“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” the Army said in a statement Monday. “An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.”

The Army noted that it would take “appropriate action” if any violations are uncovered.

A spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division told NBC News that the helicopters’ presence was “entirely coincidental” with the No King demonstrations taking place across the country on Saturday.

Ritchie, a country rapper from Detroit, has become an increasingly prominent figure in the MAGA scene in recent years. He played at the Republican National Convention in 2024, was present in the White House as Donald Trump signed an executive order to curb ticket scalping in March 2025, and headlined Turning Point USA’s counterprogramming to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show in February.

He’s also gotten close with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., playing a prominent role in a series of agency-sponsored “Make America Healthy Again” adverts that featured Kennedy and Ritchie chugging milk and swimming in a pool with pants on.

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Trump Fumes as Judge Blocks White House Ballroom Construction

A federal judge appointed by George W. Bush has ruled that the construction on Trump’s beloved ballroom “has to stop!”

The destroyed East Wing of the White House
Eric Lee/Getty Images
An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project after a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation—which argues that Trump acted beyond his authority when he demolished the East Wing to build said ballroom.

The Trust was awarded a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, suspending the project until the lawsuit is decided.

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” Leon, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, wrote. “Unless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorization, construction has to stop!”

Enforcement of the ruling is paused for two weeks, while awaiting a probable appeal from the Trump administration—but Leon warned that “any above-ground construction over the next fourteen days that is not in compliance” with his ruling “is at risk of being taken down depending on the outcome of this case.”

Trump, incensed, took to Truth Social to rail against Leon’s decision.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World. I then get sued by them over the renovation of the dilapidated and structurally unsound former Kennedy Center, now, The Trump Kennedy Center (A show of Bipartisan Unity, a Republican and Democrat President!), where all I am doing is fixing, cleaning, running, and ‘sprucing up’ a terribly maintained, for many years,” Trump wrote. “Yet, The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a Radical Left Group of Lunatics whose funding was stopped by Congress in 2005, is not suing the Federal Reserve for a Building which has been decimated and destroyed, inside and out, by an incompetent and possibly corrupt Fed Chairman.”

Trump’s ballroom was initially projected to cost $200 million, and the price has since ballooned to double that.

This story has been updated.

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Federal Judge Saves NPR and PBS, Delivers Massive Blow to Trump

A judge says President Trump violated the First Amendment with his executive order targeting the two media organizations’ funding.

Someone holds a sign that says "No Bullying of NPR + PBS" featuring an image of Elmo.
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A rally calling on Congress to protect funding for PBS and NPR in Washington, D.C., on March 26

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from defunding National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service. 

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that President Trump’s executive order last May to end federal funding for the two public broadcasting networks is illegal and unenforceable, saying that the First Amendment to the Constitution “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.”

“It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” Moss, who was appointed to the Washington, D.C., circuit by President Obama, wrote in his ruling. 

Trump and his fellow Republicans have long railed against PBS and NPR for what they perceive as bias towards liberals and Democrats. That’s not enough for the president to deny them federal funding, Moss said, because there is no legal precedent for it. 

“The Federal Defendants fail to cite a single case in which a court has ever upheld a statute or executive action that bars a particular person or entity from participating in any federally funded activity based on that person or entity’s past speech,” Moss wrote. “The First Amendment does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.” 

The heads of NPR (which sued the Trump administration last May) and PBS celebrated the decision. “Public media exists to serve the public interest — that of Americans — not that of any political agenda or elected official,” NPR’s president and CEO Katherine Maher said to the Associated Press. PBS President and  CEO Paula Kerger, called the executive order “textbook” viewpoint discrimination and retaliation. 

“At PBS, we will continue to do what we’ve always done: serve our mission to educate and inspire all Americans as the nation’s most trusted media institution,” Kerger said. 

Trump’s executive order cut off millions of dollars for PBS’s children’s programming from the Department of Education, resulting in layoffs for one-third of PBS Kids employees. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversaw the federal funding for PBS and NPR, was forced to close after Congress eliminated federal appropriations for the public outlets. 

The Trump administration will likely appeal the ruling, and it’s not clear how or if Congress will resume funding for PBS and NPR. Smaller and more rural communities with fewer news outlets were hit the hardest by the loss of public funding, as comedian John Oliver pointed out on HBO’s Last Week Tonight in November. Arkansas PBS even briefly considered ending its affiliation with the national PBS organization. Hopefully, this court ruling will spur a much-needed revival of public media funding in the U.S. 

This story has been updated.

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