Trump Insists Xi Jinping Will Give Him “Big, Fat Hug” Over Iran War

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also—And the World,” Trump wrote. “This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks.

“We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to—far better than anyone else!!!” the president added.

Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Beijing on May 14 and 15 to reopen trade talks, although this time, the United States does not appear to have the upper hand. Last year, the U.S. president aggressively repositioned the two countries’ trade agreements, imposing enormous tariffs in an attempt to strong-arm China into trade deals that he argued would benefit Americans. Yet foreign policy advisers warn that Trump does not have the leverage to continue that position this time, as the U.S. economy wobbles under whopping gas and oil prices and mass layoffs.