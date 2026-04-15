Trump Insists Xi Jinping Will Give Him “Big, Fat Hug” Over Iran War
Donald Trump seems convinced that China loves what he’s doing to Iran.
Donald Trump is going soft on China.
The president posted a strange remark about America’s strongest economic adversary on Truth Social early Wednesday, claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping will give him a “big, fat hug” when they see each other next month.
“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also—And the World,” Trump wrote. “This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks.
“We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to—far better than anyone else!!!” the president added.
Trump is scheduled to meet Xi in Beijing on May 14 and 15 to reopen trade talks, although this time, the United States does not appear to have the upper hand. Last year, the U.S. president aggressively repositioned the two countries’ trade agreements, imposing enormous tariffs in an attempt to strong-arm China into trade deals that he argued would benefit Americans. Yet foreign policy advisers warn that Trump does not have the leverage to continue that position this time, as the U.S. economy wobbles under whopping gas and oil prices and mass layoffs.
The meeting will be further complicated by reports that China has been cooperating with Iran since at least March 10, sharing military intelligence that includes the locations of U.S. troops and equipment and targeting coordinates. It is not clear why China began distributing intel to Iran, or whether the information exchange was the source of harm to U.S. forces. So far, 13 U.S. service members have died in the war.
China has also conducted cyberattacks against the U.S., and has been selling advanced air defense systems to Iran.
Speaking with Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo Wednesday morning, Trump explained that his suddenly fuzzy feelings toward Xi were related to a “beautiful letter” that the Chinese president had written him about the reported weapon transfer.
“I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that,” Trump said, “and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he’s not doing that.”