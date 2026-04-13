How Did California Democrats Let Eric Swalwell Get This Far, Anyway?

How on earth do men who engage in this kind of behavior think they can get away with it? How in the world does he think he can seek higher office—the governorship of the largest state in the union—without this coming out? He ran for governor with a bomb strapped to his chest. It boggles the mind. Except that, well, most men who do this sort of thing do get away with it, don’t they? It’s still terrifying for most women to come forward, risking their young careers in a field they love. That makes it harder to report these stories—again, we must give enormous credit to the Chron for locking this down. Men who know the system and work it to their advantage are just scum. House Democrats need to vote en masse to kick Swalwell to the curb.

A number of commentators, our Perry Bacon among them, had observed previously on what a train wreck the California’s governor’s race had become. Eight Democrats are running, and they threaten to split the Democratic vote enough to potentially enable a Republican, and a Trumpy Republican at that, to prevail in the state’s jungle primary system, under which the top two vote-getters on June 2 face each other in a run-off.

There’s been pressure on other Democrats to stand down so the party can coalesce around one or two candidates. California electing a GOP governor would be a horror show, especially heading into a presidential election the Republicans show every sign of wanting to steal. Putting California’s hefty 54 electoral votes in anything resembling play and forcing Democrats to spend money in the state for the first time in about 30 years, would be a dream for GOP.