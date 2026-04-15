Fox Accidentally Fact-Checks Trump Live on Nutso Claim About Economy

“To be honest, we are doing so well. You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark, which everyone said couldn’t happen in four years. I did it in one year. I hit the 7,000 S&P mark in less than one year,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Now we have to do a little bit of a turn, a detour, to a place called Iran, and we have to stop them from ever having a nuclear weapon.’”

Unfortunately, Trump’s words were undercut by the Fox Business chyron, which displayed in glaring red and white graphics that the Dow Jones Industrial Average

wasn’t in great shape.

BARTIROMO: Moving to domestic issues, what are your top priorities now for the economy for the rest of the year?



TRUMP: To be honest, we are doing so well. You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark. pic.twitter.com/V8fkVgQZUx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2026

The Dow topped 50,000 in February, shortly before the launch of the U.S. and Israel’s military campaign in Iran caused it to crater, obliterating nearly all the growth Trump had seen during his first year. In the past several weeks, the Dow has gone back up, but the Fox Business graphic located just inches from Trump’s face revealed that the Dow futures market predicted that that level would drop yet again.