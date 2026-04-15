Fox Accidentally Fact-Checks Trump Live on Nutso Claim About Economy
Donald Trump’s words didn’t match the news graphic right next to his face in a television interview.
President Donald Trump revealed just how delusional he is about the economy.
Speaking to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired Wednesday morning, Trump dodged a question about his “top priorities for the economy” for the rest of the year, insisting that the economy was already in great shape.
“To be honest, we are doing so well. You look at this. I hit the 50,000 Dow mark, which everyone said couldn’t happen in four years. I did it in one year. I hit the 7,000 S&P mark in less than one year,” Trump said. “I said, ‘Now we have to do a little bit of a turn, a detour, to a place called Iran, and we have to stop them from ever having a nuclear weapon.’”
Unfortunately, Trump’s words were undercut by the Fox Business chyron, which displayed in glaring red and white graphics that the Dow Jones Industrial Average
wasn’t in great shape.
The Dow topped 50,000 in February, shortly before the launch of the U.S. and Israel’s military campaign in Iran caused it to crater, obliterating nearly all the growth Trump had seen during his first year. In the past several weeks, the Dow has gone back up, but the Fox Business graphic located just inches from Trump’s face revealed that the Dow futures market predicted that that level would drop yet again.
Trump insisted that the stock market was “almost as good as it was two months ago,” and that he was pleasantly surprised that oil was selling for $92 per barrel, saying that many had predicted it would be closer to $200.
But Trump’s assertion that the Dow is somehow the most important economic indicator is nothing short of delusional. Gas prices and inflation are up; employment and consumer sentiment are down. Meanwhile, Trump’s approval on the economy has hit a career low. How does he plan to address this? He doesn’t.