Jobs Report Hit With Seriously Brutal Revision

But Pirro is mired in many of the same kinds of disasters that plagued Bondi’s reign. Pirro’s office was behind a thwarted effort to pursue a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, one of the president’s perceived enemies. Pirro’s office also failed four separate times to indict one woman accused of assaulting a federal agent. And in February, Pirro enraged the MAGA base when she warned citizens not to bring firearms to the District of Columbia.

Some senators are hoping Trump will hear their pitch for Utah Senator Mike Lee as attorney general, two sources with knowledge of the matter told NOTUS. Lee is probably best known for posting MAGA conspiracy theories and shitposting online.

Lee spent several years as an attorney with a private law firm in appellate and Supreme Court litigation before serving for three years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Salt Lake City. He later held a one-year clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.