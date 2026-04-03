Jobs Report Hit With Seriously Brutal Revision
The March jobs report doesn’t seem too bad—until you take a closer look at the revision.
For what was meant to be the Golden Age of America, it’s sure looking like a recession could be on the cards.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report Friday found the U.S. added 178,000 jobs in March, surpassing expectations. But hidden in that good news was something else: The job losses in February were far worse than previously reported. Initially reported as a loss of 92,000 jobs, the labor market actually lost a total of 133,000 jobs that month.
This update means that February represented the largest U.S. job loss since December 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The labor market has been consistently brutal since Trump took office in January 2025. Yearly job growth was the worst it had been outside of a recession since 2003.
“March was somewhat encouraging, but it’s been a rocky year for the labor market with almost no hiring since last April,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, told CNBC. “The March data will keep the Federal Reserve on hold, but no one is declaring victory yet. It’s likely to be a tough spring for job-seekers.”
The rough months come while Trump spends millions in taxpayer money on a golden ballroom for himself and his cronies (not to mention billions on his unpopular and unauthorized Iran war). Some Jay Gatsby parallels spring to mind—although at least Gatsby’s lavish spending was guided by unrequited love and a desire to fit in. Trump’s is more just because he’s a senile egoist.